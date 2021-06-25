USAC SILVER CROWN MAKES RARE EARLY-ISH SEASON ELDORA APPEARANCE SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (June 24, 2021)………For the first time in nearly four decades, Eldora Speedway will feature an early-ish season event for the USAC Silver Crown National Championship this Saturday night, June 26.

What has been a traditional stop for the champ cars during 4-Crown Nationals weekend in late-September throughout the past 40 years, Silver Crown events at Eldora held outside the Fall weekend have been scarce with Steve Kinser winning in the spring of 1981 and Danny Smith capturing the checkered in his first career series start in 1982.

That 40-year hiatus between running two events for the Big Cars on Eldora’s banks seems to pale in comparison to the nearly two-year absence we’ve endured since the series’ last foray to the Darke County dirt tack, which last hosted the sight of Silver Crown racing in September of 2019.

The wait is over as the birds seem to be in full sing and the United States Auto Club racing season hits full swing.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) won the last outing for Silver Crown at Eldora in 2019 and has, in fact, finished inside the top-eight in all five of his series starts there with a 4th in 2016, 5th in 2015, 5th in 2017 and 8th in 2018.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) made a banzai run to the checkered flag in winning the 2018 Silver Crown go at Eldora, in addition to 8th place results there in 2015 and 2019.

Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) has won at Eldora as recently as May in a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature and is one of only seven drivers to win a USAC Silver Crown, USAC National Sprint Car and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race at Eldora in his career. In Silver Crown at The Big E, Courtney won in 2017 and also started from the pole en route to a 3rd place finish in 2016.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) won his first career USAC Silver Crown race at Eldora in 2013. He won again there in 2016 during his USAC Silver Crown championship season. He’s finished as the runner-up twice in both 2014 and 2017, was 3rd in 2015 and 6th in 2019. Windom’s car owner, Hans Lein, captured an Eldora Silver Crown victory with Courtney in 2017.

Five-time Silver Crown champ Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) has never won a race at Eldora. He’ll have two shots at it this Saturday with both the Silver Crown series and the accompanying Camping World Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) event. He’ll make his Silver Crown debut for the Mark Swanson Encore Team at Eldora where he’s finished a best of 2nd in 2015 and also won the pole in 2017. Swanson’s Silver Crown results run the gamut of the top-10 at Eldora with a 4th in 2019, 5th in 2016, 5th in 2018, 8th in 2013, 9th in 2012 and 9th in 2014.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) won the most recent USAC race held at Eldora in May during the second half of the #LetsRaceTwo USAC National Sprint Car weekend, his 6th overall at the track. He’ll compete for Bill Rose Racing Saturday at Eldora where he earned his best career Silver Crown result of 2nd in 2012. He’s also been 6th in 2011, 8th in 2010 and 9th in 2017.

Reigning USAC Silver Crown champ Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has been victorious three times in USAC National Sprint Car competition at Eldora and has finished solidly at Eldora throughout his Silver Crown career. Grant took 2nd in 2016, was 3rd in 2019, 6th in 2015, 6th in 2017 and 7th in 2018.

Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) won his only career USAC National Sprint Car feature at Eldora in 2006. Meanwhile, at Eldora in a Silver Crown car, he’s been phenomenal in minimal appearances over the past two decades. He finished a career best 2nd in 2013, was 5th in 2002, 9th in 2004 and 7th in 2019 after charging from the 27th starting position in just 50 laps.

Experience is prevalent throughout the field with a number of USAC National winners finding success in the Silver Crown car at Eldora but are striving for a first victory at the half-mile dirt oval.

Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) leads the USAC Silver Crown National Championship standings entering the weekend. He won the pole in 2018 and has finished inside the top-five on six occasions, including in each of his past three starts, led by 3rd place results in 2017 and 2018; 4th in 2008 and 2015; 5th in 2006 and 2019, the latter of which he started 24th; and was 9th in 2016.

Shane Cockrum (Benton, Ill.) won the opening Silver Crown round on the dirt last Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Pennsylvania. He hasn’t competed with the series at Eldora since 2015, however, in which he turned in impressive results, including a 3rd in 2013, 4th in 2014 and 7th in 2015.

Eric Gordon’s (Fortville, Ind.) USAC Silver Crown experience dates back to 1990 where he finished 7th in his Rookie season, which resulted in a 2nd place finish in the final standings. Gordon also took 2nd in 1991, 3rd in 1997, 5th in 1994, 6th in 1995, 7th in 1993 and 10th in 2019.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) has finished 2nd in each of his two Eldora USAC Silver Crown starts in 2018 and 2019, leading a combined 49 laps in the pair of events. Thomas also earned the pole for the 2019 race with a time of 16.054.

Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) set his first career Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifying time last Friday at Williams Grove, setting a new track record in the process. In the Crown car at Eldora, he finished 4th in his first career series start in 2018 and started on the front row in 2019. His Klatt Enterprises ride won the most recent Silver Crown 50-lapper at Eldora with Bacon as the driver in 2019.

One-time USAC Silver Crown race winner David Byrne (Shullsburg, Wis.) finished a best of 8th at Eldora in 2017 while Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Ind.) was 9th in 2018. Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.) raced form 25th to 9th at Eldora in 2019.

Jerry Nemire made 14 career USAC Silver Crown starts at Eldora between 1981 and 2013, which included 9th place finishes in both 1986 and 1991. His grandson Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio) has carried the Nemire torch into Silver Crown racing at Eldora over the past half-decade where he’s made five starts, finishing a best of 11th in 2018.

Veterans of Eldora Silver Crown action also include Troy, Missouri’s Chris Fetter (11th in 2016); Decatur, Illinois’ Terry Babb (15th in 1998 & 2002); Levittown, Pennsylvania’s Mike Haggenbottom (15th in 2018); Pendleton, Indiana’s Travis Welpott (17th in 2018); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Dave Berkheimer (19th in 2018); and Troy, Ohio’s Dallas Hewitt (13th in 2015), whose uncle, Jack Hewitt, is the winningest Silver Crown driver of all-time at Eldora with eight victories.

First-time Eldora USAC Silver Crown visitors include leading series Rookie Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), who finished 3rd twice with the USAC National Midgets at the track in 2018 and 2019. He’s joined by top-10 Eldora USAC Sprint Car finishers Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) and Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.), plus 2020 Silver Crown Rookie of the Year Bryan Gossel (Fort Collins, Colo.), top-10 Williams Grove finisher last Friday, Carmen Perigo (Stoystown, Pa.), Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.), first-time Silver Crown entrant Nathan Moore (Kaufman, Texas) and 1981 Eldora USAC Sprint Car winner Dave Peperak (Clinton, Ill.), who will make his first Silver Crown appearance since a 1983 event at the Nazareth (Pa.) National Speedway dirt track!

The busy USAC Silver Crown weekend starts on the pavement Friday night, June 25, at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway before the midnight caravan of teams, officials and race fans ride the highway all the way to Ohio’s Eldora Speedway half-mile dirt oval on Saturday where the pits open at 2pm EDT, stands at 3pm and practice at 6pm, followed by racing and concluding with the 50-lap, $8,000-to-win USAC Silver Crown race.

General admission tickets are $30 and free for kids age 12 and under.

The USAC portion of Saturday’s event at Eldora will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.

=======================

ELDORA USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (31 DRIVERS)

06 Bryan Gossel/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel)

6 Jason McDougal/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises)

7 Kyle Robbins/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

9 Tyler Courtney/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Dyson Racing)

10 Jake Swanson/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports)

16 Austin Nemire/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko Racing)

18 Travis Welpott/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

21 Kody Swanson/Kingsburg, CA (Mark Swanson Encore Team)

22 Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports)

24 Mike Haggenbottom/Levittown, PA (John Haggenbottom)

26 Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, AL (Sam Pierce)

30 C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN (Leary Racing)

31 Dave Berkheimer/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

39 Matt Goodnight/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

40 David Byrne/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne Racing)

48 Nathan Moore/Kaufman, TX (Nathan Moore)

52 Carmen Perigo/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

53 Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK (Five Three Motorsports)

54 Matt Westfall/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Racing)

57 Dallas Hewitt/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt)

66 Robert Ballou/Rocklin, CA (Bill Rose Racing)

69 Kyle Cummins/Princeton, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

71 Shane Cockrum/Benton, IL (BLS Motorsports)

74 Casey Buckman/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Racing)

81 Shane Cottle/Kansas, IL (BCR Group)

88 Terry Babb/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb)

89 Chris Fetter/Troy, MO (Chris Fetter)

91 Justin Grant/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

97 Chris Windom/Canton, IL (Hans Lein)

99 Eric Gordon/Fortville, IN (Brad & Tara Armstrong)

177 Dave Peperak/Clinton, IN (Dave Peperak)

=======================

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC SILVER CROWN WINS:

1. (8) Jack Hewitt

2. (4) Dave Darland

3. (2) Steve Kinser, Bryan Clauson, Chris Windom, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons, Jr., Larry Rice, Ron Shuman & Steve Butler

11. (1) Brady Bacon, Danny Smith, Brian Tyler, C.J. Leary, Christopher Bell, Jimmy Sills, Ken Schrader, Kevin Huntley, Kyle Larson, Mat Neely & Tyler Courtney

=======================

ELDORA SPEEDWAY USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS:

1981: Steve Kinser (4/26) & Steve Kinser (10/11)

1982: Danny Smith (4/25) & Ron Shuman (10/3)

1983: Ken Schrader (9/25)

1985: Larry Rice (10/6)

1986: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1987: Larry Rice (9/27)

1988: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1989: Jack Hewitt (9/24)

1990: Steve Butler (9/30)

1991: Jack Hewitt (9/22)

1992: Steve Butler (10/4)

1993: Ron Shuman (10/3)

1994: Jack Hewitt (9/25)

1995: Jack Hewitt (9/23)

1996: Jack Hewitt (9/28)

1997: Kevin Huntley (9/20)

1998: Jack Hewitt (9/26)

1999: Jimmy Sills (9/25)

2000: J.J. Yeley (9/30)

2001: J.J. Yeley (9/22)

2002: Brian Tyler (9/21)

2004: Dave Darland (9/25)

2005: Dave Darland (9/24)

2006: Mat Neely (9/23)

2007: Jerry Coons, Jr. (9/22)

2008: Dave Darland (9/20)

2009: Dave Darland (9/26)

2010: Bryan Clauson (9/25)

2011: Kyle Larson (9/24)

2012: Bryan Clauson (9/22)

2013: Chris Windom (9/21)

2014: Jerry Coons, Jr. (9/21)

2015: Christopher Bell (9/26)

2016: Chris Windom (9/24)

2017: Tyler Courtney (9/23)

2018: C.J. Leary (9/22)

2019: Brady Bacon (9/28)

=======================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT ELDORA SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 9/23/2005 – Josh Wise – 15.334 – 117.386 mph

15 Laps – 9/22/2006 – Paul White – 4:16.18 – 105.395 mph

20 Laps – 9/28/1996 – Dave Darland – 5:53.42 – 101.862 mph

50 Laps – 9/23/2006 – Mat Neely – 14:59.56 – 100.049 mph

60 Laps – 4/25/1982 – Danny Smith – 23:23.80 – 76.934 mph

=======================

PAST ELDORA USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS:

1981 FEATURE #1: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Kinser (2), 2. Jack Hewitt (5), 3. Steve Chassey (20), 4. Paul Pitzer (6), 5. Sheldon Kinser (4), 6. Lealand McSpadden (8), 7. Steve Cannon (14), 8. Chris Cumberworth (16), 9. Bill Compton (17), 10. Tom Bigelow (1), 11. Larry Dickson (7), 12. Bud Wilmot (19), 13. Bobby Olivero (9), 14. Billy Vukovich (15), 15. Greg Leffler (11), 16. Joe Saldana (13), 17. Larry Rice (3), 18. Lennie Waldo (18), 19. Bill Tyler (10), 20. Billy Engelhart (12). NT

1981 FEATURE #2: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Kinser (#3) (18), 2. Larry Rice (3), 3. Gary Bettenhausen (1), 4. Jack Hewitt (4), 5. Mark Alderson (6), 6. Ken Schrader (8), 7. Sheldon Kinser (7), 8. Greg Leffler (10), 9. Chuck Amati (11), 10. Bud Wilmot (14), 11. Jerry Nemire (20), 12. Karl Busson (12), 13. Larry Martin (16), 14. Manny Rockhold (15), 15. Bill Puterbaugh (13), 16. Danny Milburn (19), 17. Tracy Potter (17), 18. Jeff Bloom (9), 19. Larry Dickson (5), 20. Tom Bigelow (2). 17:19.70

1982 FEATURE #1: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Danny Smith (8), 2. Rich Vogler (3), 3. Ron Shuman (18), 4. Jerry Weeks (4), 5. Larry Rice (1), 6. Tom Bigelow (2), 7. Gary Gray (17), 8. Greg Staab (16), 9. Danny Milburn (19), 10. Sheldon Kinser (10), 11. Mike Winblad (20), 12. Larry Dickson (15), 13. Keith Kauffman (5), 14. Sammy Swindell (11), 15. Roger Rager (7), 16. Joe Saldana (14), 17. Ken Schrader (6), 18. Chuck Amati (9), 19. Jack Hewitt (12), 20. Jeff Swindell (13). 23:23.80

1982 FEATURE #2: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ron Shuman (4), 2. Steve Kinser (1), 3. Ken Schrader (7), 4. Greg Staab (13), 5. Joe Saldana (14), 6. Roger Rager (20), 7. Mark Alderson (5), 8. Dana Carter (19), 9. Smokey Snellbaker (12), 10. Jim Moughan (15), 11. Danny Milburn (16), 12. Keith Kauffman (10), 13. Jerry Weeks (8), 14. Manny Rockhold (17), 15. Ed Angle (11), 16. Mike Winblad (18), 17. Rich Vogler (3), 18. Walt Kennedy (2), 19. Larry Rice (9), 20. Sheldon Kinser (6). 24:21.01

1983 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ken Schrader (2), 2. Rick Hood (6), 3. Jack Hewitt (1), 4. Sheldon Kinser (8), 5. Larry Rice (10), 6. George Snider (4), 7. Duke Cook (15), 8. Mark Alderson (11), 9. Johnny Parsons (5), 10. Bud Wilmot (16), 11. Rich Vogler (9), 12. Gary Hieber (13), 13. Jerry Nemire (3), 14. Steve Siegel (18), 15. Billy Vukovich (17), 16. Billy Pauch (7), 17. Manny Rockhold (20), 18. Tom Bigelow (12), 19. Steve Butler (14), 20. Ralph Liguori (19). 19:10.24

1985 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Larry Rice (10), 2. Rick Hood (1), 3. Johnny Parsons (6), 4. Sheldon Kinser (7), 5. Steve Butler (2), 6. Duke Cook (11), 7. Kramer Williamson (16), 8. Rich Vogler (5), 9. Joe Saldana (4), 10. John Andretti (21), 11. Bruce Field (15), 12. Mark Alderson (8), 13. Jerry Nemire (9), 14. Danny Milburn (12), 15. John Batts (20), 16. Fred Rahmer (22), 17. Bob Cicconi (17), 18. Tom Bigelow (3), 19. Bud Wilmot (19), 20. Mike Johnson (13), 21. Frankie Kerr (14), 22. Warren Mockler (18), 23. Paul Clark (23). NT

1986 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (7), 2. Billy Engelhart (18), 3. Sheldon Kinser (2), 4. Kenny Jacobs (1), 5. Dave Blaney (8), 6. Danny Milburn (20), 7. Jeff Bloom (11), 8. Paul Clark (14), 9. Jerry Nemire (22), 10. Warren Mockler (6), 11. Manny Rockhold (16), 12. Mark Alderson (12), 13. Steve Butler (5), 14. Larry Rice (10), 15. Tom Bigelow (3), 16. Jerry Russell (17), 17. Bobby Adkins (13), 18. Rich Vogler (4), 19. Tony Elliott (#18) (23), 20. Duke Cook (19), 21. Rick Hood (9), 22. Charlie Workman (21), 23. Red Kunstbeck (15). NT

1987 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Larry Rice (4), 2. Steve Butler (5), 3. Rick Hood (1), 4. Jack Hewitt (2), 5. Kenny Jacobs (3), 6. Andy Hillenburg (10), 7. Jeff Swindell (6), 8. Jim Childers (19), 9. Mark Alderson (7), 10. Charlie Swartz (#41) (24), 11. Dave Feese (14), 12. Tray House (13), 13. Jon Johnson (15), 14. Gary Hieber (23), 15. Paul Clark (8), 16. Rich Vogler (9), 17. Rusty McClure (22), 18. Jerry Nemire (12), 19. Manny Rockhold (11), 20. Bill Tyler (21), 21. Ron Dunstan (17), 22. Steve Chassey (16), 23. Jeff Bloom (20), 24. Warren Mockler (18). NT

1988 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Steve Butler (1), 3. Larry Rice (10), 4. Greg Staab (14), 5. Mark Alderson (15), 6. Andy Hillenburg (11), 7. Tray House (17), 8. Joe Melnick (12), 9. George Snider (7), 10. Ron Dunstan (24), 11. Jerry Nemire (6), 12. Jeff Bloom (16), 13. Rusty McClure (21), 14. Tony Elliott (8), 15. Jon Johnson (19), 16. Paul Huntington (20), 17. Bill Tyler (18), 18. Rich Vogler (13), 19. Steve Chassey (9), 20. Gene Lee Gibson (4), 21. Gary Irvin (5), 22. Rick Hood (3), 23. Bob Frey (23), 24. Donnie Beechler (22). NT

1989 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Rich Vogler (1), 3. Steve Butler (3), 4. Larry Rice (10), 5. Mark Alderson (4), 6. Johnny Parsons (5), 7. Andy Hillenburg (6), 8. Tony Elliott (11), 9. Rocky Hodges (19), 10. Danny Milburn (12), 11. Wayne Hammond (16), 12. Bob Cicconi (8), 13. Jerry Nemire (15), 14. Chip Thomas (13), 15. Russ Gamester (9), 16. Greg Staab (20), 17. Walt Kennedy (7), 18. Gary Irvin (14), 19. Ron Dunstan (17), 20. Mark Sokola (18), 21. Brent Whited (21). NT

1990 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Butler (2), 2. Jack Hewitt (3), 3. Chuck Gurney (4), 4. Larry Rice (6), 5. Johnny Parsons (12), 6. Stan Fox (5), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Dave Darland (13), 9. Danny Smith (#44) (22), 10. Mark Alderson (14), 11. Brian Tyler (15), 12. Tray House (17), 13. Danny Milburn (#27) (20), 14. Robbie Stanley (18), 15. Jerry Russell (16), 16. Ron Dunstan (23), 17. Wally Pankratz (10), 18. Bob Cicconi (19), 19. Gary Irvin (11), 20. Jerry Nemire (21), 21. Stevie Reeves (9), 22. George Snider (8), 23. Jimmy Sills (1). 16:30.53

1991 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (8), 2. Eric Gordon (6), 3. Terry Shepherd (7), 4. Tray House (16), 5. Warren Mockler (20), 6. Wally Pankratz (18), 7. Brad Marvel (23), 8. Larry Rice (15), 9. Jerry Nemire (17), 10. Russ Gamester (2), 11. Ron Dunstan (24), 12. Blake Hollingsworth (19), 13. Jim Mahoney (12), 14. Steve Chassey (9), 15. Rick Ungar (21), 16. Billy Boat (4), 17. George Snider (11), 18. Jimmy Sills (10), 19. Chuck Gurney (13), 20. Jeff Gordon (1), 21. Stevie Reeves (3), 22. Johnny Parsons (14), 23. Chip Thomas (22), 24. Stan Fox (5). NT

1992 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Butler (1), 2. Tony Elliott (12), 3. Tray House (9), 4. Tony Stewart (2), 5. Jeff Swindell (5), 6. Stevie Reeves (15), 7. Robbie Stanley (24), 8. Donnie Beechler (23), 9. Chip Thomas (14), 10. Rusty McClure (8), 11. Brent Kaeding (13), 12. Greg Staab (6), 13. Stan Fox (11), 14. Tyce Carlson (17), 15. Blake Hollingsworth (18), 16. Jerry Nemire (16), 17. Ray Joe Fager (22), 18. Johnny Parsons (7), 19. Jimmy Sills (10), 20. Ron Dunstan (19), 21. Russ Gamester (3), 22. Tom Ball (21), 23. Dave Darland (20), 24. Jack Hewitt (4). NT

1993 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ron Shuman (2), 2. Chuck Gurney (4), 3. Donnie Beechler (3), 4. Steve Butler (1), 5. Johnny Parsons (10), 6. Tray House (16), 7. Eric Gordon (7), 8. Stan Fox (14), 9. Mike Bliss (8), 10. Tony Elliott (5), 11. Rusty McClure (9), 12. Stevie Reeves (11), 13. Jim Keeker (#26) (21), 14. Chip Thomas (12), 15. Greg Wilson (18), 16. Tyce Carlson (13), 17. Bobby Marcum (15), 18. Greg Staab (6), 19. Tony Stewart (17), 20. Blake Hollingsworth (22), 21. Ron Dunstan (20), 22. Robbie Stanley (#12) (19), 23. Dan Drinan (23). 21:10.44

1994 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (7), 2. Chuck Gurney (1), 3. Jimmy Sills (2), 4. Kevin Doty (5), 5. Eric Gordon (10), 6. Rusty McClure (9), 7. Kenny Irwin Jr. (13), 8. Chip Thomas (12), 9. Dave Darland (#44) (22), 10. Jon Stanbrough (18), 11. Steve Barnett (14), 12. Mike Bliss (4), 13. Jerry Nemire (16), 14. Kevin Thomas (#37) (21), 15. Robby Flock (19), 16. Bill Rose (17), 17. Randy Tolsma (15), 18. Derek Davidson (20), 19. Kevin Huntley (6), 20. Danny Smith (#8) (23), 21. Donnie Beechler (11), 22. Cary Faas (8), 23. Stan Fox (3). NT

1995 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (13), 2. Tony Stewart (14), 3. Dave Darland (5), 4. Kenny Irwin Jr. (4), 5. Johnny Parsons (3), 6. Eric Gordon (15), 7. Jimmy Sills (1), 8. Kevin Thomas (22), 9. Jim Keeker (17), 10. Rusty McClure (9), 11. Cary Faas (20), 12. Robby Flock (12), 13. Bill Rose (19), 14. George Snider (10), 15. Keith Butler (24), 16. Chuck Gurney (2), 17. Brian Tyler (21), 18. Rocky Hodges (8), 19. Chuck Leary (23), 20. Donnie Beechler (11), 21. Kevin Doty (7), 22. Byron Reed (6), 23. Tony Elliott (16), 24. Jon Stanbrough (18). 16:39.34

1996 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (5), 2. Jimmy Sills (2), 3. Bill Rose (15), 4. Dave Darland (13), 5. Johnny Parsons (4), 6. Cary Faas (10), 7. Mark Cassella (3), 8. Brian Tyler (22), 9. Donnie Beechler (19), 10. Rusty McClure (11), 11. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (12), 12. Eric Gordon (24), 13. Jerry Nemire (20), 14. Brian Hayden (8), 15. Robby Flock (14), 16. Cory Kruseman (7), 17. Kenny Irwin Jr. (#26) (21), 18. Chip Thomas (6), 19. Dan Drinan (17), 20. Ryan Newman (9), 21. Tracy Hines (18), 22. Kevin Doty (16), 23. Jim Keeker (23). (Car #9 Chuck Gurney disqualified after finishing 2nd for failing to meet minimum weight) (1). NT

1997 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Huntley (4), 2. Ryan Newman (16), 3. Eric Gordon (22), 4. Tracy Hines (15), 5. Russ Gamester (3), 6. Brian Tyler (2), 7. Johnny Parsons (5), 8. Dave Darland (7), 9. Bill Rose (19), 10. Jim Keeker (24), 11. Jimmy Sills (1), 12. Donnie Beechler (6), 13. J.J. Yeley (14), 14. Terry Pletch (12), 15. Robby Flock (17), 16. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (9), 17. Derek Davidson (11), 18. Kevin Doty (#37) (21), 19. Tony Stewart (13), 20. Chuck Gurney (8), 21. Brian Hayden (18), 22. Kevin Thomas (23), 23. Tim Clark (20), 24. Jack Hewitt (10). NT

1998 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (2), 2. Dave Darland (3), 3. Todd Kane (16), 4. Kevin Huntley (9), 5. Jimmy Sills (1), 6. Derek Davidson (7), 7. Brian Tyler (6), 8. Tony Elliott (14), 9. Ryan Newman (18), 10. J.J. Yeley (4), 11. Jimmy Stinson (20), 12. Aaron Mosley (15), 13. Greg Wilson (13), 14. Jay Drake (8), 15. Terry Babb (21), 16. Jason Leffler (23), 17. Jerry Coons Jr. (24), 18. Kevin Thomas (12), 19. Donnie Beechler (19), 20. Rusty McClure (11), 21. Ricky Shelton (22), 22. Russ Gamester (10), 23. Robby Flock (5), 24. Tracy Hines (17). 16:44.29

1999 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jimmy Sills (1), 2. Jack Hewitt (11), 3. J.J. Yeley (2), 4. Greg Wilson (8), 5. Todd Kane (16), 6. Robbie Rice (20), 7. Tracy Hines (13), 8. Ryan Newman (17), 9. Tony Elliott (6), 10. Paul White (9), 11. Eric Gordon (14), 12. Donnie Lehmann (23), 13. Rich Tobias Jr. (19), 14. Russ Gamester (7), 15. Jimmy Stinson (21), 16. Rick Treadway (18), 17. Danny Smith (12), 18. Brad Fox (22), 19. Jay Drake (4), 20. Jerry Nemire (24), 21. Dave Darland (5), 22. Rusty McClure (3), 23. Bill Rose (10), 24. Brian Tyler (15). NT

2000 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (1), 2. Dave Darland (17), 3. Greg Wilson (15), 4. Brad Noffsinger (9), 5. Tracy Hines (8), 6. Jack Hewitt (7), 7. Tony Elliott (3), 8. Derek Davidson (14), 9. John Heydenreich (22), 10. Brian Tyler (2), 11. Paul White (19), 12. Brad Fox (10), 13. Terry Pletch (16), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (21), 15. Russ Gamester (13), 16. Jimmy Sills (4), 17. Jay Drake (5), 18. Kasey Kahne (20), 19. Rob Chaney (24), 20. Ryan Newman (18), 21. Bill Rose (6), 22. Robbie Rice (23), 23. Todd Kane (11), 24. Ed Carpenter (12). NT

2001 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (1), 2. Jay Drake (13), 3. Paul White (10), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (14), 5. Tony Elliott (9), 6. Jason McCord (18), 7. Robbie Rice (17), 8. Russ Gamester (22), 9. Dave Steele (24), 10. Brian Tyler (23), 11. Aaron Fike (15), 12. Bud Kaeding (3), 13. Jac Haudenschild (8), 14. Roger Rager (16), 15. Bill Rose (20), 16. Ed Carpenter (4), 17. Eric Gordon (21), 18. Brad Noffsinger (2), 19. Tracy Hines (5), 20. Derek Davidson (6), 21. Todd Kane (7), 22. Kevin Huntley (11), 23. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 24. John Heydenreich (19). NT

2002 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (5), 2. Jay Drake (1), 3. Tracy Hines (8), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (18), 5. Matt Westfall (10), 6. Russ Gamester (3), 7. Nick Lundgreen (20), 8. Jason McCord (24), 9. John Heydenreich (12), 10. Rob Chaney (14), 11. Brad Noffsinger (11), 12. J.J. Yeley (13), 13. Dave Darland (19), 14. John Starks (25), 15. Terry Babb (21), 16. Derek Davidson (4), 17. Dave Steele (23), 18. Dickie Gaines (15), 19. Cory Kruseman (17), 20. Dane Carter (26), 21. Jonathan Vennard (22), 22. Tony Elliott (2), 23. Terry Pletch (16), 24. Aaron Fike (6), 25. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 26. Travis Rilat (9). NT

2004 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (1), 2. Kevin Huntley (8), 3. Mike Brecht (22), 4. Rich Tobias Jr. (12), 5. Levi Jones (15), 6. Jon Stanbrough (6), 7. Rob Chaney (16), 8. Aaron Pierce (23), 9. Matt Westfall (19), 10. John Heydenreich (18), 11. Jay Drake (14), 12. Tony Elliott (20), 13. Bud Kaeding (11), 14. Dickie Gaines (13), 15. Paul White (10), 16. Dave Steele (17), 17. Nick Lundgreen (4), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 19. Jason McCord (25), 20. Shane Hollingsworth (21), 21. Davey Ray (24), 22. Brian Tyler (9), 23. Jac Haudenschild (2), 24. Boston Reid (7), 25. Tyler Walker (3). NT

2005 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (2), 2. Mat Neely (13), 3. John Heydenreich (15), 4. Kevin Huntley (12), 5. Rob Chaney (8), 6. Jay Drake (9), 7. Josh Wise (1), 8. Rich Tobias Jr. (24), 9. Nick Lundgreen (18), 10. Dave Steele (19), 11. Ron Gregory (22), 12. Davey Ray (10), 13. Jon Stanbrough (4), 14. Brian Tyler (6), 15. Bud Kaeding (16), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (21), 17. Levi Jones (3), 18. Paul White (20), 19. Cole Carter (17), 20. Dickie Gaines (11), 21. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 22. Bill Rose (14), 23. Tyler Walker (5), 24. Jimmy Stinson (23). NT

2006 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mat Neely (1), 2. Mike Brecht (10), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Dave Darland (9), 5. Shane Cottle (8), 6. Dickie Gaines (20), 7. Bud Kaeding (7), 8. Levi Jones (14), 9. Jon Stanbrough (18), 10. Tracy Hines (16), 11. Ron Gregory (23), 12. Rob Chaney (15), 13. Aaron Pierce (21), 14. Dave Steele (17), 15. Johnny Parsons (24), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (22), 17. Mitch Wissmiller (11), 18. Teddy Beach (19), 19. Josh Wise (12), 20. Jay Drake (6), 21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2), 22. Davey Ray (4), 23. Brian Tyler (5), 24.Paul White (13). 14:59.56

2007 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 2. Dave Darland (8), 3. Mat Neely (4), 4. Aaron Pierce (6), 5. Brian Tyler (5), 6. Billy Wease (11), 7. Kevin Huntley (12), 8. Paul White (10), 9. Levi Jones (2), 10. Dickie Gaines (14), 11. Bud Kaeding (3), 12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (7), 13. Jon Stanbrough (15), 14. Shane Cottle (13), 15. Tim Barber (17), 16. Darren Hagen (18), 17. A.J. Fike (23), 18. Mike Murgoitio (24), 19. Chappy Knaack (19), 20. Mike Stroehle (22), 21. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (27), 22. Shane Hollingsworth (16), 23. Cameron Dodson (26), 24. Ron Gregory (25), 25. Jesse Hockett (9), 26. Russ Gamester (20), 27. John Heydenreich (21). NT

2008 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (3), 2. Brian Tyler (6), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 4. Shane Cottle (8), 5. Levi Jones (5), 6. Kevin Huntley (11), 7. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 8. Bud Kaeding (4), 9. Jon Stanbrough (9), 10. Tracy Hines (2), 11. Mike Stroehle (12), 12. Mat Neely (10), 13. A.J. Fike (19), 14. Kevin Swindell (#199) (21), 15. Chad Boat (22), 16. Randy Bateman (24), 17. Bill Rose (#98) (23), 18. Chris Urish (20), 19. Dustin Morgan (16), 20. Patrick Bruns (17), 21. J.J. Yeley (18), 22. Kody Swanson (7), 23. Russ Gamester (15), 24. Derek Hagar (14). NT

2009 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (4), 2. Shane Hmiel (6), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 4. Cole Whitt (8), 5. Josh Wise (7), 6. Shane Hollingsworth (13), 7. Brian Tyler (12), 8. Bud Kaeding (2), 9. Levi Jones (11), 10. Zach Daum (16), 11. Kody Swanson (23), 12. Randy Bateman (21), 13. A.J. Fike (18), 14. Von McGee (19), 15. Tracy Hines (5), 16. Justin Carver (17), 17. Jon Sciscoe (22), 18. Jon Stanbrough (9), 19. Russ Gamester (24), 20. Bill Rose (14), 21. Derek Hagar (1), 22. Mike Brecht (10), 23. Donnie Beechler (15), 24. Patrick Bruns (20). NT

2010 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryan Clauson (2), 2. Dave Darland (3), 3. Levi Jones (1), 4. Shane Hmiel (4), 5. Todd Kane (13), 6. Bud Kaeding (6), 7. Jon Stanbrough (8), 8. Robert Ballou (16), 9. Shane Hollingsworth (14), 10. Brian Tyler (12), 11. Derek Hagar (15), 12. Kody Swanson (18), 13. Jeff Swindell (5), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 15. Bill Rose (19), 16. Bobby East (11), 17. Zach Daum (20), 18. Tracy Hines (21), 19. Randy Bateman (22), 20. A.J. Fike (26), 21. Kellen Conover (23), 22. Mike Hess (24), 23. Shane Cottle (9), 24. Russ Gamester (25), 25. Justin Carver (10), 26. Tanner Swanson (17). NT

2011 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (1), 2. Levi Jones (2), 3. Bryan Clauson (4), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 5. Tracy Hines (10), 6. Robert Ballou (13), 7. Tanner Swanson (22), 8. Bobby East (16), 9. Todd Kane (15), 10. Hunter Schuerenberg (8), 11. Kody Swanson (14), 12. Mike Hess (17), 13. Kellen Conover (18), 14. Derek Hagar (11), 15. Shane Cockrum (21), 16. Shane Hollingsworth (7), 17. Dave Darland (3), 18. Bud Kaeding (5), 19. Brian Tyler (9), 20. Jon Stanbrough (20), 21. Randy Bateman (23), 22. Russ Gamester (12), 23. Craig Dori (19). NT

2012 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryan Clauson (2), 2. Robert Ballou (3), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 4. Bobby East (1), 5. Bud Kaeding (6), 6. Tracy Hines (4), 7. Brian Tyler (9), 8. Shane Hollingsworth (11), 9. Kody Swanson (13), 10. Tanner Swanson (14), 11. Russ Gamester (10), 12. Rich Tobias Jr. (15), 13. Steve Adams (16), 14. Shane Cockrum (12), 15. Dave Darland (7), 16. Mitch Wissmiller (8). NT

2013 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (5), 2. Matt Westfall (4), 3. Shane Cockrum (10), 4. Taylor Ferns (13), 5. Dave Darland (9), 6. Bobby East (1), 7. Joe Liguori (12), 8. Kody Swanson (7), 9. Tracy Hines (2), 10. Patrick Lawson (15), 11. Jarett Andretti (14), 12. Jerry Nemire (17), 13. Robert Ballou (20), 14. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 15. Christopher Bell (3), 16. Tad Roach (19), 17. John Hunt (16), 18. Kellen Conover (18), 19. Mitch Wissmiller (8), 20. Chris Urish (11). NT

2014 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Tracy Hines (4), 4. Shane Cockrum (10), 5. Bobby East (3), 6. Bryan Clauson (6), 7. Aaron Pierce (8), 8. Jacob Wilson (12), 9. Kody Swanson (2), 10. Russ Gamester (17), 11. Caleb Armstrong (9), 12. C.J. Leary (7), 13. Patrick Lawson (15), 14. Christopher Bell (16), 15. Davey Ray (11), 16. Jack Hewitt (14), 17. Robert Ballou (13). NT

2015 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christopher Bell (1), 2. Kody Swanson (2), 3. Chris Windom (4), 4. Shane Cottle (8), 5. Brady Bacon (3), 6. Justin Grant (9), 7. Shane Cockrum (6), 8. C.J. Leary (7), 9. Steve Buckwalter (13), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 11. A.J. Fike (15), 12. David Byrne (17), 13. Dallas Hewitt (#21) (20), 14. Chase Stockon (12), 15. Aaron Pierce (11), 16. Austin Nemire (16), 17. Tanner Thorson (#17) (19), 18. Dave Darland (10), 19. Chris Fetter (18), 20. Terry Babb (14). 25:00.532

2016 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (2), 2. Justin Grant (7), 3. Tyler Courtney (1), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Kody Swanson (4), 6. Jeff Swindell (3), 7. Dave Darland (6), 8. Jerry Coons Jr. (9), 9. Shane Cottle (22), 10. Bill Rose (11), 11. Chris Fetter (12), 12. Aaron Pierce (17), 13. Steve Buckwalter (8), 14. Joe Liguori (18), 15. Dakota Jackson (19), 16. Austin Nemire (13), 17. David Byrne (15), 18. Davey Ray (10), 19. Mitch Wissmiller (21), 20. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (20), 21. Dave Berkheimer (23), 22. C.J. Leary (16), 23. Casey Shuman (14). 34:40.811

2017 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (2), 2. Chris Windom (6), 3. Shane Cottle (8), 4. Dave Darland (7), 5. Brady Bacon (18), 6. Justin Grant (9), 7. Hunter Schuerenberg (5), 8. David Byrne (4), 9. Robert Ballou (11), 10. Jerry Coons Jr. (10), 11. Matt Goodnight (17), 12. Steve Buckwalter (16), 13. Joe Liguori (13), 14. Dakota Jackson (14), 15. Joss Moffatt (21), 16. Austin Nemire (22), 17. Mark Smith (12), 18. Chris Fetter (20), 19. C.J. Leary (3), 20. Kody Swanson (1), 21. Aaron Pierce (15), 22. Johnny Petrozelle (19). NT

2018 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (8), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (10), 3. Shane Cottle (1), 4. Jason McDougal (7), 5. Kody Swanson (5), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 7. Justin Grant (12), 8. Brady Bacon (4), 9. Kyle Robbins (11), 10. Jacob Wilson (16), 11. Austin Nemire (15), 12. Bill Rose (20), 13. Steve Buckwalter (#53) (19), 14. Matt Goodnight (9), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (17), 16. Dave Darland (23), 17. Travis Welpott (14), 18. Chris Fetter (18), 19. Dave Berkheimer (21), 20. Aaron Pierce (22), 21. Tyler Courtney (6), 22. Chris Windom (3), 23. David Byrne (13). NT

2019 FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (4), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 3. Justin Grant (5), 4. Kody Swanson (3), 5. Shane Cottle (24), 6. Chris Windom (6), 7. Matt Westfall (27), 8. C.J. Leary (10), 9. Matt Goodnight (25), 10. Eric Gordon (19), 11. Chad Kemenah (7), 12. Jimmy Light (14), 13. Ronnie Wuerdeman (9), 14. Kyle Robbins (8), 15. David Byrne (13), 16. Bill Rose (16), 17. Mike Haggenbottom (21), 18. Travis Welpott (12), 19. Austin Mundie (18), 20. Terry Babb (22), 21. Austin Nemire (20), 22. Dave Berkheimer (26), 23. Jason McDougal (2), 24. Tyler Courtney (11), 25. Dallas Hewitt (17), 26. Steve Buckwalter (15), 27. John Heydenreich (23). 23:29.46