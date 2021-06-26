Chase Randall Wins Bandit Feature at Heart O’Texas Speedway

WACO, Texas (June 25, 2021) — Chase Randall won the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series feature Friday at Heart O’Texas Speedway. The victory was Randall’s third of the 2021 season. Jock Ricketts, Claud Estes, Jeb Sessums from 16th, and Michael Day rounded out the top five.

Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

Heart O’Texas Speedway

Waco, Texas

Friday, June 25, 2021

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 12W-Dale Wester[2]

2. B99-Blake Mallory[3]

3. 2-Michael Day[6]

4. 18D-Devon Debrick[7]

5. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[5]

6. 74-DJ Estes[4]

7. 09-Mark Klis Jr[1]

8. 67-Rodney Henderson[8]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[3]

2. 99B-John Ricketts[5]

3. 74E-Claud Estes III[8]

4. 7R-Reagan Reed[1]

5. 25-Blaine Baxter[7]

6. 72-Daniel Estes[2]

7. 64-Mark Zoeller[6]

8. 01J-Jeb Sessums[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[2]

2. 99B-John Ricketts[3]

3. 74E-Claud Estes III[1]

4. 01J-Jeb Sessums[16]

5. 2-Michael Day[5]

6. B99-Blake Mallory[6]

7. 74-DJ Estes[11]

8. 7R-Reagan Reed[9]

9. 18D-Devon Debrick[7]

10. 12W-Dale Wester[4]

11. 64-Mark Zoeller[13]

12. 25-Blaine Baxter[8]

13. 09-Mark Klis Jr[15]

14. 67-Rodney Henderson[14]

15. 72-Daniel Estes[12]

16. 3D-Jeff Day Jr[10]