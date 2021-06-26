Howard Wins Third Consecutive USCS Feature Friday at Lexingon

From Pete Walton

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (June 25, 2021) – Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi took advantage Dewayne White’s bad luck while leading early in the feature to win the United Sprint Car Series feature Friday at Lexington 104 Speedway. White ran out of fuel while leading, leaving Howard to drive to his third victory in a row with the series. Howard Moore and Terry Gray rounded out the podium.

United Sprint Car Series

Lexington 104 Speedway

Lexington, Tennessee

Friday, June 25, 2021

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[4]

3. 1X-Brent Crews[3]

4. 4S-Carson Short[2]

5. 3-Howard Moore[5]

6. 95-Asa Swindell[6]

BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1]

2. 27-Curt Terrell[2]

3. 94-Jeff Swindell[3]

4. 43-Terry Witherspoon[5]

5. 22S-Slater Helt[4]

6. 4-Danny Smith[6]

HERO Graphics Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10K-Dewayne White[3]

2. 7J-Gregg Jones[5]

3. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[4]

4. 7-Caleb Thompson[6]

5. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]

6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[1]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10M-Morgan Turpen[2]

2. 47-Dale Howard[1]

3. 10-Terry Gray[4]

4. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

5. 4-Danny Smith[3]

6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[5]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[4]

2. 3-Howard Moore[13]

3. 10-Terry Gray[5]

4. 1X-Brent Crews[9]

5. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]

6. 22S-Slater Helt[14]

7. 43-Terry Witherspoon[11]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[15]

9. 7-Caleb Thompson[8]

10. 95-Asa Swindell[16]

11. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[7]

12. 4S-Carson Short[12]

13. 10K-Dewayne White[1]

14. 7J-Gregg Jones[2]

15. 27-Curt Terrell[6]

16. 94-Jeff Swindell[10]

17. 4-Danny Smith[17]

18. 7E-Eric Gunderson[18]