KNIGHTS OF THUNDER SET TO START 2021 SEASON!

(July 2, 2021) – The Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series is set to kick off the 2021 season on Saturday, July 3 at Brighton Speedway!

The preliminary entry list for Saturday’s event has already reached 21 cars, and plenty of action is expected at the racy one-third mile track in Northumberland County. Only three drivers on the pre-entry list have 360 Sprint Car feature wins at Brighton on their resumes, which leaves the door open for a fresh face in victory lane. Local favourite Chris Jones has six wins at Brighton, while Cory Turner has four, and Ryan Turner has one. Those three will be trying to keep the likes of Jordan Poirier and Aaron Turkey from adding their names to the Brighton win list, along with a host of others; Poirier and Turkey both claimed wins in Ontario during the abbreviated 2020 season, while Jim Huppunen, Travis Cunningham, Mikey Kruchka, Mack DeMan, and Jamie Turner have also won 360 Sprint Car features in the past.

FANS IN THE STANDS!

Step 2 of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen plan allows 25% spectator capacity at auto racing facilities; general admission grandstand tickets and reserved seats in Brighton’s licenced bar area are available for Saturday’s event. Grandstand tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for youth and seniors, $10 for children age 7-12, and $5 for children age 6 and under. Tables in the licenced bar are $240 and include two pizzas and six tickets. Visit www.brightonspeedway.ca to reserve your spot while they’re still available!

LIVE BROADCAST

GForceTV will have a free live broadcast from Brighton if you can’t make it to the track. Eight cameras will be in place to make sure that the broadcast is the next-best thing to being there! Visit www.gforcetv.net catch all the action. Racing is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

SERIES INFO

More than 30 drivers have indicated their intention to compete in at least a portion of the 2021 Knights of Thunder season. Each full-points KoT event purse will pay at least $2,000-to-win and $250 to start the A-Main, with selected races broadcast live on GForceTV. The championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000 and a Pinty’s VIP package for the 2022 Bristol Dirt Race, while 10th place in the championship standings will pay $1,000. Make sure to visit the official website and social media pages of the Knights of Thunder for news and updates on Eastern Canada’s newest racing series.

JULY 3 EVENT INFO

WHAT:

Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series – 2021 Season Round #1

WHEN:

Saturday, July 3, 2021 – Racing begins at 7:00 pm

WHERE:

Brighton Speedway

775 County Rd 64

Brighton ON K0K 1H0

www.brightonspeedway.ca

TICKETS:

25% spectator capacity is permitted at this event under Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen. Visit www.brightonspeedway.ca to reserve your tickets.

PRE-ENTRIES:

01 Mikey Kruchka – Hamilton, Ontario

1 Holly Porter – Dorchester, Ontario

5D Jacob Dykstra – Port Colborne, Ontario

9 Liam Martin – Binbrook Ontario

9B Scott Burk – Charing Cross, Ontario

11 Jamie Turner – Caistor Centre, Ontario

11J Chris Jones – Picton, Ontario

13 Cory Turner – Tillsonburg, Ontario

14H Jim Huppunen – Fenwick, Ontario

15 Dan Nanticoke – Ohsweken, Ontario

17X Mack DeMan – Mississauga, Ontario

28 Jordan Poirier – Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec

46 Kevin Pauls – St. Catharines, Ontario

68 Aaron Turkey – Ohsweken, Ontario

70 Baily Heard – Niagara Falls, Ontario

84 Tyler Rand – Picton, Ontario

87X Shone Evans – Scotland, Ontario

88H Josh Hansen – Beamsville, Ontario

90 Travis Cunningham – Grimsby, Ontario

91 Ryan Turner – Dunnville, Ontario

98 Paul Pekkonen – Brockville, Ontario

