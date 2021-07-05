Williams Grove Fans Get Free Pre-Race Pits, Free Candy & Free Martins Chips Friday

Mechanicsburg – Presented by Hoseheads.com and Martins Potato Chips, Fan Appreciation Night is on tap this Friday night, July 9, at Williams Grove Speedway when general admission fans will be granted access to the frontstretch pit area before a night of 410 and URC sprint car racing.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm with heats for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the URC Sprints slated for 7:30.

But before then, from 5:30 until 6:15, all general admission fans will be welcome to enter the frontstretch pits to meet and greet the drivers of the night.

Those taking advantage of the FREE pit access will receive a FREE box of candy courtesy of www.hoseheads.com and a FREE bag of Martins Potato Chips, while supplies last.

The 410 sprints will run in a 25 lap main event paying $5,500 to win while the URC 360-powered sprint cars will vie in a 25 lap, $1,500 to win feature.

The URC Sprint Car Series will be making its one and only appearance of the season at Williams Grove on Friday night.

So far this season, Carlisle’s Jason Shultz has put himself out front in the URC point and win column.

Shultz has taken URC wins at Port Royal, Bedford and Selinsgrove Speedways to date on the tour.

Looking for his first URC title, he leads Delaware’s Andy Best in URC points.

Other winners on the URC tour this season have been Mark Smith, Ryan Smith, Robbie Stillwaggon, Anthony Macri, Pat Cannon and Blane Heimbach.

Lance Dewease is currently on top in the Williams Grove point standings over Freddie Rahmer.

Dewease is the only repeat winner of the season to date at Williams Grove and has taken four of the last five events including the last three in a row.

Adult general admission for July 9 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway will present a Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race for the 410 sprints on Friday, July 16.

A MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the 358 sprints is also on the mid-July show.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval's official website at www.williamsgrove.com