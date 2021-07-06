Zimmerman Masters ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Bryan Hulbert

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 5, 2021) Making Monday’s less depressing, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating made their debut at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, with Justin Zimmerman taking the win in the rain-delayed A-Feature.

Justin’s 11th career win with the Texas-based non-wing tour, and second of the 2021 season, the No. 1 took the lead from the right of the front row.

Working through several cautions, Zimmerman was able to keep point from the drop of the green; making it to the checkered flag 0.770-seconds ahead of Missouri’s Wesley Smith. Third went to Cody Price, with Chase Brewer making up four positions to finish fourth. Keith Martin completed the top five.

Arizona’s Shon Deskins worked to sixth, with Bryson Oeschger making up nine spots to finish seventh. The night’s Hard Charger, Waco’s Paul White, rolled from 19th to eighth, followed by Mason Smith and T.J. Harrell to round out the top ten.

The next event for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is July 17 at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Fort Worth, Texas)

Monday, July 5, 2021

Car Count: 24

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[4]; 2. 04-Kyle Jones[3]; 3. 44X-Wesley Smith[7]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 5. 24-TJ Herrell[5]; 6. 1-Paul White[1]; 7. 44-Jason Howell[8]; 8. 21-Michelle Parson[2]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 2. 79X-Keith Martin[7]; 3. 31-Mason Smith[1]; 4. 15-Jeremy Jonas[2]; 5. T1-Kade Taylor[6]; 6. 20X-Chad Wilson[3]; 7. 38-Bryson Oeschger[8]; 8. 63-Chris Williams[4]

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 91-Cody Price[6]; 3. 25-Chase Brewer[4]; 4. 48-Caden McCreary[3]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[7]; 6. 51-Jimmy Gardner[5]; 7. 18-Devon Debrick[8]; 8. 52-JD Fry[2]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature (20 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 44X-Wesley Smith[4]; 3. 91-Cody Price[5]; 4. 25-Chase Brewer[8]; 5. 79X-Keith Martin[6]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins[9]; 7. 38-Bryson Oeschger[16]; 8. 1-Paul White[19]; 9. 31-Mason Smith[10]; 10. 24-TJ Herrell[13]; 11. 52-JD Fry[21]; 12. 63-Chris Williams[20]; 13. 51-Jimmy Gardner[14]; 14. 20X-Chad Wilson[18]; 15. 18-Devon Debrick[17]; 16. 44-Jason Howell[15]; 17. 99X-Dalton Stevens[1]; 18. 48-Caden McCreary[11]; 19. 9-Chase Randall[3]; 20. 15-Jeremy Jonas[12]; 21. 04-Kyle Jones[7]