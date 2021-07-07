Tanner Carrick Nets Two Wins Over 4th of July Weekend

PETERSEN MEDIA

One week removed from winning a thriller at Placerville Speedway, Tanner Carrick used the momentum to clean sweep Friday night’s action at Marysville Raceway, and again clean sweep Sunday night’s program at Placerville Speedway.

“Man, what a great couple of weeks it has been for our team,” Tanner Carrick said. “I have to thank Clark, Lucas, Clint, Matthew, Mikey, my parents, and everyone who helps us out and supports this deal.”

Friday night at Marysville Raceway, Carrick checked in and set the fastest lap in time trials amidst the 32 cars checked in.

Lining up fourth in his heat race aboard the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed entry, the Lincoln, CA driver would have his elbows up as he sliced and diced his way to the front.

Picking up the win, Carrick would move into the redraw where the 3-pill placed him third on the starting grid. With the bottom having a ton of moisture, Carrick would nail the start and surge his way to the lead.

Getting out front, Carrick would set a torrid pace though would soon have Andy Forsberg chasing after him. A late restart would bunch the field up, but Carrick would not be denied on this night as he was able to keep the field at bay and pick up his second consecutive win.

Saturday night the scene shifted to the Stockton Dirt Track in what was the eighth installment of Sprint Car Challenge Tour action. Timing in second fastest in his qualifying group, Carrick would run second in his heat after a spirited battle with Shane Golobic.

Moving into the High Sierra Industries Dash, Carrick’s sixth place finish would put him on the outside of the third row for the 30-lap feature event.

Following nearly a complete track rework prior to the feature event, Carrick would hang around the Top-10 as the early portion of the race saw the surface stay extremely locked down.

Working around the Stockton Dirt Track surface as the surface changed, Carrick would get up top in three and four and it would see him get a little out of shape and give up a couple of spots.

Still able to keep his machine in the Top-10, Carrick would pocket a ninth-place finish, as he now sits 10 points out of the lead.

Sunday night’s 4th of July celebration to Carrick and his team to Placerville Speedway where Carrick would look to pick up his second consecutive win at the ¼ mile bullring.

Earning quick time honors for the second time of the weekend, Carrick would race his way to a heat race win, and again make his way into the redraw. Pulling the one pill, Carrick would lead the field to green on a very slick Placerville Speedway surface.

Using the bottom groove on the opening laps, Carrick would actually fall back to third as Brookes motored away and Ryan Timms snuck by.

Searching around the slick surface, Carrick would get to working on the cushion as he moved into second and chased after Brooks.

A restart on the 18th lap saw Carrick nail the bottom perfectly in turns one and two and allowed him to build up momentum in turns three and four to clear Brooks and take over the race lead.

Out in front, Carrick was very strong however a stoppage with three laps to go would put the field back on his rear bumper. Fending of Shane Golobic the final two laps, Carrick would go on to pick up his second win of the weekend, and his second consecutive feature event win at Placerville Speedway.

“To get two wins and them both be clean sweeps is pretty awesome,” Carrick added. “Placerville is a place that I have struggled at over the years, and all of our hard work is finally paying off as we have been really good up here all year long.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 34, Wins: 5, Top 5’s: 19, Top 10’s: 26

ON TAP: Carrick’s next event is TBD.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.