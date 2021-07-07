Wingless Sprints to Debut at Famed Hutchinson Grand Nationals!

Hutchinson, Kansas – July 6, 2021 – For the first time in the illustrious history of the event, wingless sprint cars will make their debut as part of the 65th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Hutchinson Grand Nationals presented by Mel Hambelton Ford on Friday night, July 16, 2021, atop the famed Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Kansas.

This $1000 to-win, $200-to start event will be sanctioned by the USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma and will bring drivers from Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri to try and tackle the famed half-mile oval. Hampered by rainouts during this 2021 season, only three events have been held for the series thus far this season with Brett Wilson of Coweta, Oklahoma will come into the event with a 57-point lead over Ty Hulsey of Owasso. Craig Carroll of Collinsville, Harlan Hulsey of Owasso and Tim Kent of Bristow are the top five in the series point standings. Wilson, Wyatt Burks of Topkea and Wesley Smith of Nixa, Missouri have one victory a piece.

The payout for the inaugural appearance of wingless sprint cars at the Hutch Grand Nationals are as follows:

($25 entry fee) A Feature: 1) $1000, 2) $800, 3) $600, 4) $500, 5) $450, 6) $400, 7) $375, 8) $350, 9) $325, 10) $300, 11) $275, 12) $250, 13) $225, 14-20) $200…USAC WSO rules apply.

Grandstand tickets are just $20 for adults while children ages 11 and under are free into the grandstands. Pit passes are $35. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 PM. Race time is set for a 7:30 PM start time.

For more information on this event and all-things Hutchinson Grand Nationals, visit the event facebook page: Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races or call (316) 364-3093.