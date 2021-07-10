Bernal and Johnson Win at Merced

MERCED, Calif. (July 9, 2021) — Ryan Bernal and Chase Johnson won the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series and USAC Western Stated Midget Car Series features respectively Friday at Merced Speedway.

Bernal passed Kalib Henry on lap three of the 30-lap feature and drove to victory over Henry, Shane Hopkins, D.J. Johnson, and Kaleb Montgomery.

Johnson moved up from fifth starting spot in the midget car feature for the victory over Brody Fuson and Blake Bower.

Merced Speedway

Merced, California

Friday, July 9, 2021

USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Kaleb Montgomery, 3, Montgomery-12.401 (New Track Record); 2. Ryan Bernal, 17W, Wood-12.501; 3. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-12.730; 4. D.J. Johnson, 33, Johnson-12.922; 5. Brody Fuson, 51, Van Meter-13.142; 6. Shane Hopkins, 51X, Sperry-13.307; 7. Kalib Henry, 33K, Case-13.444; 8. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-13.688; 9. Jarrett Soares, 12, Soares-13.748; 10. Jake Hodges, 4X, Hodges-13.802; 11. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-13.809; 12. Dylan Bloomfield, 33X, Bloomfield-13.911; 13. Tuesday Calderwood, 4, Calderwood-14.035; 14. Jacob Tuttle, 3F, Finkenbinder-14.150; 15. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-14.386; 16. Heath Holdsclaw, 33H, Case-14.498; 17. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT RACE: (10 laps) 1. Soares, 2. Montgomery, 3. Boul, 4. Henry, 5. Fuson, 6. T.Calderwood, 7. L.Calderwood, 8. Liggett. NT.

SWAY-A-WAY TORSION BARS SECOND HEAT RACE: (10 laps) 1. Bernal, 2. Bloomfield, 3. Timmons, 4. Johnson, 5. Hopkins, 6. Hodges, 7. Tuttle, 8. Holdsclaw. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ryan Bernal (5), 2. Kalib Henry (3), 3. Shane Hopkins (9), 4. D.J. Johnson (4), 5. Kaleb Montgomery (6), 6. Jarrett Soares (1), 7. Ryan Timmons (2), 8. Tanner Boul (11), 9. Logan Calderwood (15), 10. Jacob Tuttle (14), 11. Austin Liggett (7), 12. Tuesday Calderwood (13), 13. Kyle Edwards (17), 14. Jake Hodges (10), 15. Heath Holdsclaw (16), 16. Brody Fuson (8), 17. Dylan Bloomfield (12). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Henry, Laps 3-30 Bernal

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Shane Hopkins (9th to 3rd)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Kyle Edwards

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS SPEC AWARD: Shane Hopkins

USAC Western States Midget Car Series

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATONS: 1. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-13.907; 2. Chase Johnson, 73, Ford-13.681; 3. Blake Bower, 9, Boscacci-13.720; 4. Tony Gualda, 73X, Ford-13.756; 5. Brody Fuson, 51, Carlile-13.757; 6. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-13.922; 7. Matt Mitchell, 75, Miller-13.944; 8. Ben Worth, 5K, Alexander-13.948; 9. Jarrett Soares, 12, Soares-14.181; 10. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-14.209; 11. Kyle Mentch, 35, Pierovich-14.298; 12. Ashlyn Rodriguez, 37M, Mitchell-14.870; 13. Mitchel Moles, 07W, Wood-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Moles, 2. Liggett, 3. Bower, 4. Fuson, 5. Soares, 6. Mentch, 7. Mitchell. NT.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED / ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Cofer, 2. Worth, 3. Johnson, 4. Gualda, 5. Sarna, 6. Rodriguez. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Chase Johnson (5), 2. Brody Fuson (2), 3. Blake Bower (4), 4. C.J. Sarna (9), 5. Kyle Mentch (12), 6. Jarrett Soares (11), 7. Ashlyn Rodriguez (13), 8. Mitchel Moles (8), 9. Tony Gualda (3), 10. Ben Worth (1), 11. Maria Cofer (7), 12. Austin Liggett (6), 13. Matt Mitchell (10). NT.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Worth, Laps 4-12 Gualda, Laps 13-30 Johnson.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Kyle Mentch (12th to 5th)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Matt Mitchell