Ruhl and Sheffer Win at Merritt Speedway

MERRITT, Mich. (July 10, 2021) — Ryan Ruhl and Keith Sheffer Jr. won features during “Open Wheel Night” Saturday at Merritt Speedway featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints.

Ruhl held off Dan McCarron and Max Stambaugh for the GLSS victory. Keith Sheffer Jr. and Dustin Daggett rounded out the top five.

In the GLTS feature Sheffer came back to win his first career non-wing sprint car feature over Daggett, Steve Irwin, Brian Ruhlman, and Max Frank.

Merritt Speedway

Merritt, Michigan

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Feature:

1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

2. 22M-Dan McCarron

3. 5S-Max Stambaugh

4. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.

5. 85-Dustin Daggett

6. 24D-Danny Sams

7. 10S-Jay Steinebach

8. 16W-Chase Ridenour

9. 14-Linden Jones

10. 88N-Frank Neill

11. 27-Brad Lamberson

12. 7C-Phil Gressman

13. 84-Kyle Poortenga

14. 31-Mike Astrauskas

15. 2-Tyler Bearden

16. 70-Eli Lakin

17. 611-Kevin VanHouten

18. 8-Justin Ward

19. 49T-Gregg Dalman

20. 48-Zane DeVault

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Feature:

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.

2. 85-Dustin Daggett

3. 0-Steve Irwin

4. 49-Brian Ruhlman

5. 25-Max Frank

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman

7. 2-Mike Galajda

8. 56-Mark Irwin

9. 00-Joey Irwin

10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

11. 9-Gary Hayward

12. 4G-Kent Gardner

13. 23-Ralph Brakenberry

14. 33-RJ Payne