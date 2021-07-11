Ruhl and Sheffer Win at Merritt Speedway

MERRITT, Mich. (July 10, 2021) — Ryan Ruhl and Keith Sheffer Jr. won features during “Open Wheel Night” Saturday at Merritt Speedway featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints and Great Lakes Traditional Sprints.
Ruhl held off Dan McCarron and Max Stambaugh for the GLSS victory. Keith Sheffer Jr. and Dustin Daggett rounded out the top five.
In the GLTS feature Sheffer came back to win his first career non-wing sprint car feature over Daggett, Steve Irwin, Brian Ruhlman, and Max Frank.
Merritt Speedway
Merritt, Michigan
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Great Lakes Super Sprints
Feature:
1. 71H-Ryan Ruhl
2. 22M-Dan McCarron
3. 5S-Max Stambaugh
4. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
5. 85-Dustin Daggett
6. 24D-Danny Sams
7. 10S-Jay Steinebach
8. 16W-Chase Ridenour
9. 14-Linden Jones
10. 88N-Frank Neill
11. 27-Brad Lamberson
12. 7C-Phil Gressman
13. 84-Kyle Poortenga
14. 31-Mike Astrauskas
15. 2-Tyler Bearden
16. 70-Eli Lakin
17. 611-Kevin VanHouten
18. 8-Justin Ward
19. 49T-Gregg Dalman
20. 48-Zane DeVault
Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Feature:
1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr.
2. 85-Dustin Daggett
3. 0-Steve Irwin
4. 49-Brian Ruhlman
5. 25-Max Frank
6. 49T-Gregg Dalman
7. 2-Mike Galajda
8. 56-Mark Irwin
9. 00-Joey Irwin
10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
11. 9-Gary Hayward
12. 4G-Kent Gardner
13. 23-Ralph Brakenberry
14. 33-RJ Payne