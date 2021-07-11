Swanson and O’Gara Win at Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (July 10, 2021) — Kody Swanson and Kyle O’Gara won features during the 2021 edition of the Glenn Niebel Classic Saturday at Anderson Speedway. Swanson won the non-wing sprint car feature over 2021 Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig and Caleb Armstrong.

O’Gara backed up a fifth place finish in the sprint cars by topping Swanson in the midget car feature.

The Don and Mel Kenyon Classic for the USSA Kenyon Midgets was postponed due to rain. That event will be made up on Saturday July 31st.

Glenn Niebel Classic

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, Indiana

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 77-Kody Swanson

2. 56-Tyler Roahrig

3. 7-Caleb Armstrong

4. 22-Bobby Santos III

5. 67-Kyle O’Gara

6. 4-Emerson Axsom

7. 10-Chris Neuenschwander

8. 12-Jake McElfresh

9. 1-Dakoda Armstrong

10. 11-Tom Paterson

11. 31-Derek Bischak

12. 45-Mark Hall

13. 74-Tony Main

14. 12W-Billy Wease

15. 18-Travis Welpott

16. 14-Doug Fitzwater

17. 51-Tim Creech

18. 71-Brian Vaughn

19. 34-Gary Dunkle

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 1-Kyle O’Gara

2. 77-Kody Swanson

3. 7A-Dalton Armstrong

4. 7K-Nick Hamilton

5. 31-Derek Bischak

6. 16-Aryton Houk

7. 00-Colin Grissom