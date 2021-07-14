SawBlade.com Backed Bogucki Resolves Fueling Problem to Capture Grizzly Nationals Finale

Inside Line Promotions

BELGRADE, Mont. (July 14, 2021) – Scott Bogucki wrapped up the annual Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour trip to the West on a good note.

The SawBlade.com sponsored driver battled two frustrating weekends in Washington before rebounding in a big way last weekend when he placed fourth on Friday before winning the Grizzly Nationals finale on Saturday at Gallatin Speedway.

“We finally had a good run,” he said. “We had been struggling and faced fueling issues on Friday. Luckily we got that sorted out.”

Bogucki ran strong on Friday despite the fuel frustration. He won a heat race from the pole and battled for a podium throughout the main event before ending fourth.

“We just had such bad fueling issues,” he said. “I couldn’t roll out of the throttle. I’d get tight and slip off the bottom. It was quite difficult. We almost hung onto a podium, but lost it on the last lap.”

Saturday was a better day for the team as Bogucki advanced from fourth to second place in a heat race. That earned a spot into the feature redraw for the second straight night and this time he pulled the No. 1 to garner the pole position for the 25-lap feature.

“Logan Forler took the lead right away and I knew you had to be in the lead when the rubber comes because it always comes there,” he said. “I was able to slide Logan a couple of times. We had a really good race. Once I got in front I had to stay there. As I slid a lapped car I felt the rubber. I knew I had to ease into it slowly. The left rears rubber up and then rubber comes down the track.”

Bogucki took the lead on Lap 10 and said he felt rubber soon after. He held on for his third triumph of the season.

Up next is a trip to U.S. 36 Raceway near Osborn, Mo., this Friday.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 9 – Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 4 (3).

July 10 – Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont. – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

24 races, 3 wins, 9 top fives, 10 top 10s, 16 top 15s, 18 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at U.S. 36 Raceway near Osborn, Mo., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

