38th Kings Royal Postponed Until Saturday Morning

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 15, 2021) — The 38th Kings Royal scheduled for Thursday night at Eldora Speedway featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has been postponed due to persistent rain showers. After qualifying was completed heavy rain showers hit the speedway. Track officials were able to work in the racing surface to complete the first heat race, but the rain returned. With rain backed up through Illinois Eldora and World of Outlaws officials opted to postpone the event until Saturday.

World of Outlaws and Eldora officials will meet tomorrow morning to discuss the status of the Knight Before the Kings Royal scheduled for tomorrow night.

Further information about times for the double Kings Royal on Saturday are forthcoming.

Brian Brown was the fastest qualifier with a lap of 13.326 seconds. Daryn Pittman won the first heat race before the rain showers hit the track just before the second heat race was to begin. During the first heat race James McFadden jumped Brown’s right rear tire and got upside down in turn two. McFadden emerged from the car under his own power.

38th Kings Royal

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Qualifying:

1. 21-Brian Brown, 13.326

2. 10B-Dave Blaney, 13.345

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.401

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.418

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.478

6. 14-Kerry Madsen, 13.484

7. 5-Paul McMahan, 13.499

8. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.558

9. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.577

10. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.598

11. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.623

12. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 13.651

13. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.659

14. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.671

15. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.725

16. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.748

17. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.758

18. 55V-C.J. Leary, 13.767

19. 39-Daryn Pittman, 13.774

20. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.798

21. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.815

22. 2-David Gravel, 13.832

23. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.867

24. 13-Justin Peck, 13.870

25. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.877

26. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.889

27. 22-Jac Haudenschild, 13.904

28. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 13.907

29. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.950

30. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.963

31. 9-James McFadden, 13.968

32. 15X-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 13.977

33. 11-Spencer Bayston, 13.994

34. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.998

35. 19-Parker Price-Miller, 14.020

36. 19M-Brent Marks, 14.021

37. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.107

38. 7-John Carney, 14.123

39. 71-Anthony Macri, 14.136

40. 49X-Ian Madsen, 14.154

41. 29-D.J. Foos, 14.158

42. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 14.195

43. 11N-Harli White, 14.250

44. 1A-Jacob Allen, 14.281

45. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.290

46. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.298

47. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.339

48. 22M-Dan McCarron, 14.341

49. 18-Bryce Schmidt, 14.476

50. 19-Paige Polyak, 14.482

51. 70-Carson Short, 14.499

52. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.510

53. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.532

54. 47M-Marcus Dumesny, 14.622

55. 83X-Nate Reeser, 14.753

56. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 15.387

57. 23-Jordan Harble, 15.725

58. 18X-Cole Macedo, 13.843 (DQ’ed due to nose wing infraction)

59. 3J-Trey Jacobs, NT

60. 6-Ryan Smith, NT

61. 28-Tim Shaffer, NT

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 39-Daryn Pittman

2. 26-Cory Eliason

3. 21-Brian Brown

4. 5-Paul McMahan

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg

7. 18X-Cole Macedo

8. 11N-Harli White

9. 18S-Bryce Schmidt

10. 83X-Nate Reeser

11. 9-James McFadden

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)