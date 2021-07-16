38th Kings Royal Postponed Until Saturday Morning

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 15, 2021) — The 38th Kings Royal scheduled for Thursday night at Eldora Speedway featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has been postponed due to persistent rain showers. After qualifying was completed heavy rain showers hit the speedway. Track officials were able to work in the racing surface to complete the first heat race, but the rain returned. With rain backed up through Illinois Eldora and World of Outlaws officials opted to postpone the event until Saturday.
World of Outlaws and Eldora officials will meet tomorrow morning to discuss the status of the Knight Before the Kings Royal scheduled for tomorrow night.
Further information about times for the double Kings Royal on Saturday are forthcoming.
Brian Brown was the fastest qualifier with a lap of 13.326 seconds. Daryn Pittman won the first heat race before the rain showers hit the track just before the second heat race was to begin. During the first heat race James McFadden jumped Brown’s right rear tire and got upside down in turn two. McFadden emerged from the car under his own power.
38th Kings Royal
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Qualifying:
1. 21-Brian Brown, 13.326
2. 10B-Dave Blaney, 13.345
3. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.401
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.418
5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.478
6. 14-Kerry Madsen, 13.484
7. 5-Paul McMahan, 13.499
8. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.558
9. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.577
10. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.598
11. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.623
12. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 13.651
13. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.659
14. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.671
15. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.725
16. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.748
17. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.758
18. 55V-C.J. Leary, 13.767
19. 39-Daryn Pittman, 13.774
20. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.798
21. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.815
22. 2-David Gravel, 13.832
23. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.867
24. 13-Justin Peck, 13.870
25. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.877
26. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.889
27. 22-Jac Haudenschild, 13.904
28. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 13.907
29. 12N-Joey Saldana, 13.950
30. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.963
31. 9-James McFadden, 13.968
32. 15X-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 13.977
33. 11-Spencer Bayston, 13.994
34. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.998
35. 19-Parker Price-Miller, 14.020
36. 19M-Brent Marks, 14.021
37. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.107
38. 7-John Carney, 14.123
39. 71-Anthony Macri, 14.136
40. 49X-Ian Madsen, 14.154
41. 29-D.J. Foos, 14.158
42. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 14.195
43. 11N-Harli White, 14.250
44. 1A-Jacob Allen, 14.281
45. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.290
46. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.298
47. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.339
48. 22M-Dan McCarron, 14.341
49. 18-Bryce Schmidt, 14.476
50. 19-Paige Polyak, 14.482
51. 70-Carson Short, 14.499
52. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.510
53. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.532
54. 47M-Marcus Dumesny, 14.622
55. 83X-Nate Reeser, 14.753
56. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 15.387
57. 23-Jordan Harble, 15.725
58. 18X-Cole Macedo, 13.843 (DQ’ed due to nose wing infraction)
59. 3J-Trey Jacobs, NT
60. 6-Ryan Smith, NT
61. 28-Tim Shaffer, NT
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):
1. 39-Daryn Pittman
2. 26-Cory Eliason
3. 21-Brian Brown
4. 5-Paul McMahan
5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg
7. 18X-Cole Macedo
8. 11N-Harli White
9. 18S-Bryce Schmidt
10. 83X-Nate Reeser
11. 9-James McFadden
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)