McKenna Haase Edges Ahead in $20,000 Priority Aviation Nationals Sponsorship Standings!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 17, 2021 – Drivers wishing to cash in on the $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship are running out of time! The contest, awarding $20,000 to the driver generating the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa ends in two weeks, on July 31! The contest also awards $10,000 to the second place earner, and $5,000 to third place.

Iowa’s McKenna Haase has the current edge, ahead of Central PA competitor Robbie Kendall, Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild, California’s Dominic Scelzi, Pennsylvania’s Lance Dewease, Iowa’s Carson McCarl, Missouri’s Brian Brown and the Black Pearl #101 sprint car team from the Cincinnati, Ohio area recently driven by Aussie Lachlan McHugh.

All drivers and teams competing at either the Knoxville 360 Nationals or the Knoxville Nationals are eligible. Supporters of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum are asked to participate.

Again, in addition to the $20,000 first place prize from Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation for the driver/team raising the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, the second place earner will be awarded $10,000 and the third place earner $5,000!

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The driver or team with the highest amount of total donations returned to the museum before July 31, at 6 p.m. C.S.T., will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. Second will be awarded $10,000 and third, $5,000. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Current Standings

McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA

Robbie Kendall, Catonsville, MD

Jac Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno, CA

Lance Dewease, Fayetteville, PA

Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA

Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO

Black Pearl #101 Sprint Car Team