Andy Gregg Rides the Rim to Placerville Speedway Victory

PETERSEN MEDIA

As the regular season rapidly winds down at Placerville Speedway, Andy Gregg may have picked up the biggest win of his career as he was able to dominate the 25-lap feature event and pick up the win in what is his final season as a car owner.

“Man, this win feels really special and is really emotional,” Gregg said to the packed crowd following his win. “With only four races left now, this may be the last one we ever get, but boy am I glad we were able to get one. I owe it to my guys, all of my partners, and all of the fans for their continued support.”

Getting his night underway by timing the GUTS/LAL Motorsports/Crane Inspection Agency backed No. 16a in sixth fastest in qualifying time trials, the Diamond Springs, CA driver would pick up a second-place finish in heat race competition.

Earning a spot in the redraw based on his qualifying time, lady luck would be with the driver simply known as ‘Guts’ as the one pill would put Gregg on the pole for the 25-lap feature event.

Following a quick track grooming session prior to the feature event firing off, Gregg would hammer the throttle as he took a liking to the high-side of the speedway.

Leading the first four laps of the race, Gregg would find himself in traffic until the yellow flag flew and gave him clear track with Andy Forsberg now on his rear bumper.

Back to green, Gregg would get right back on the cushion as he continued to set a torrid pace for another five laps until the red flag was needed. The next restart would see the race get into an extended green flag run, and Gregg would get into traffic and work it to perfection.

Though Forsberg would close up on him briefly, Gregg would clear a couple of slower cars and have four lapped cars between himself and second running Forsberg until the race’s final stoppage came on the 21st lap.

The final four lap dash to the finish saw Gregg keep his competitors at bay as he picked up his first win at the track since 2015 and celebrated with victory donuts and then saluted the crowd with a popular wing dance.

“I dedicate this win to Bill Strauss,” Andy Gregg added. “He has done so much for me over the years, and he is in the hospital fighting and I want to dedicate this one to him. We have four races left, and I would love nothing more than to get another one of these before it is all said and done.”

Andy would like to thank GUTS, LAL Motorsports, Crane Inspection Agency, Meyers and Son Drywall, Nail it Roofing, CTL Forest Management, ARP Enterprises, Ervin Sales, Aaron Dosh Attorney at Law, Ice House Resort, Classic Fence Co., Triple X, Wilwood, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, K&N, King Racing Products, BR Motorsports, Amerikote, Pony Express Service, Eagle Grit, Sierra Ice, Ford’s Only, MF Inc., and Gilly’s Radiator for their support.

ON TAP: Gregg will be back in action on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-11, Wins- 1, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-6

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Andy by following him on twitter @andygregg53.