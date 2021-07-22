COUNTDOWN CONTINUES FOR USAC MIDGET & MODIFIED DOUBLEHEADER AT GRANDVIEW.

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JULY 22, 2021 . . . . . . A big night of racing is planned as the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns to the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, August 3. The NOS Energy USAC National Eastern Midget Week kicks off at Grandview for the first of five consecutive nights of racing. The USAC National Midget Series event will offer time trials, heat race qualifying and the 30 lap $4,000 to win Ken Brenn Midget Masters. Also on the program will be the Modifieds taking part in a series of qualifying events leading up to the 30 lap feature that will pay $5,000 to any first time Thunder feature winner and $3,500 to any previous Thunder winner. Pioneer Pole Buildings has posted the first time winners bonus as GT Radiators added $500 for any repeat modified winner, an extra $200 to finish second and $100 to win each modified heat. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

A new sponsor has joined the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series and we welcome Clever Girl Winery of Bangor, PA to this big night of racing. Clever Girl Winery owner Don Andreas is no stranger to victory lane at Grandview Speedway. Not because he was a winning driver, but because he worked behind the scenes as a member of the Thunder on the Hill promotional team during the mid-1990’s.

“I used to bring the fastest qualifier down to victory lane in a push truck for his cash bonus”, Andreas remembers. “I heled out with all kinds of stuff; arranging autograph sessions, writing press releases, you name it. I even organized one of the first versions of the Thunder Girls”.

Twenty-five years later, Andreas finds himself as the winemaker and owner of Clever Girl Winery; a small, urban winery he and his wife Pamela opened last year in Bangor, PA. In addition to 13 of their wines, Clever Girl’s tasting room offers signature sangrias and a nice selection of Pennsylvania produced beers on draft and in bottles.

A life-long fan of racing, Andreas got his daughter Chloe into small car racing at the age of 10. She spent 8 years racing slingshots, micro sprints, and eventually 305 sprint cars until college came calling in 2018. In addition to numerous visits to Grandview Speedway to watch racing, they made a stop on the Hill in 2014 for Chloe to race in a Junior National Slingshot race where she finished 4th in an 18-car field that included such future Grandview regulars as Alex Yankowski and Dylan Swinehart. Chloe is spending this summer working with her dad at the winery tasting room in Bangor, PA.

During the August 3rd USAC Midget race, Clever Girl Winery will present the USAC Midget fast time qualifier with a $150 cash bonus along with a 3-pack of Clever Girl wines. Andres added, “We love coming here to enjoy the great racing, and we couldn’t think of a better time to get the Clever Girl brand in front the fans of Thunder on the Hill”.

Clever Girl Winery offers wine tastings Friday through Sunday. Plan a visit to the Clever Girl Winery located at 15 Broadway in downtown Bangor, PA. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and visit their website at www.clevergirlwinery.com.

Modified drivers hungry for that first win and the $5,000 include pre-race entries Kyle Weiss, Dylan Swinehart, Brian Hirthler, Dominick Buffalino, Davey Sammons, Mike Lisowski, Craig Whitmoyer and Mark Kratz to name a few. The attractive $3,500 payday in the30 lap modified feature is of interest to past Thunder winners to include Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Duane Howard, Billy Pauch Jr., Ryan Watt, Kevin Hirthler, Rick Laubach, Mike Gular, Brett Kressley and Kenny Gilmore. To be eligible for the posted bonus, drivers are asked to pre-enter by calling 443 513 4456. There is no entry fee.

The Tuesday, August 3 event at Grandview Speedway opens the five race Eastern Swing of the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Speed Week. Track gates at Grandview will open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Some expected USAC Midget entries include point leader Buddy Kofoid, Chris Windom, Justin Grant (recent USAC Sprint winner at Grandview), Emerson Axsom, Tanner Thorson, Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jason McDougal and Cannon McIntosh. We should expect some popular local midget stars to be in the field as well.

Adult admission tickets are $28, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.