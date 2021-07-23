Allstar Performance Event List: July 23-25, 2021

allstar275The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 23-25, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Albany-Saratoga Speedway Malta, NY Empire Super Sprints
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Speed Week
Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series / PA Sprint Series
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Gondik Law Speedway Superior, WI Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Murray County Speedway Slayton, MN Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series
Murray County Speedway Slayton, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Outagamie Speedway Seymour, WI Interstate Racing Association
Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Sandusky Speedway Sandusky, OH International Supermodified Association Hy-Miler Nationals
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Summer Nationals
Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Limited Sprints
Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID ISW Sprint Cars
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western Racesaver Sprint Car Series
Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO United Rebel Sprint Series
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wake County Speedway Raleigh, NC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals

Saturday, July 24, 2021

34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
ABC Raceway Ashland, WI Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradfort, VT Sprint Cars of New England
Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Interstate Racing Association
Berlin Raceway Marne, MI Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Non-Wing
Bethany Speedway Bethany, MO United Rebel Sprint Series
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Central Missouri Speedway Warrensburg, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
Dillon Motor Speedway Dillon, SC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Makeup from 7/17
Enid Speedway Enid, OK Sooner Sprint Series
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Friendship Motor Speedway Elkin, NC Carolina Sprint Tour
Hub City Highbanks Speedway Clinton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
I-25 Speedway Pueblo, CO Englewood Racing Association
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Speed Week
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jamestown Speedway Jamestown, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Merced Speedway Merced, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Idaho Sprintcar Racing League
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Big Mav Classic
Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH NEMA Lites Mike Scrivani Memorial
Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH NEMA Midget Car Series Mike Scrivani Memorial
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway Plymouth, IN National Racing Alliance
Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Sandusky Speedway Sandusky, OH International Supermodified Association Hy-Miler Nationals
Santa Maria Speedway Santa Maria, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Winged Madness/Wheelie Contest
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Summer Nationals
Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK Texas Sprint Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds
Sycamore Speedway Sycamore, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway Bloomsburg, PA PA Sprint Series / Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Humboldt Speedway Humboldt, KS All Star Circuit of Champions
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Speed Week
Sheridan Speedway Sheridan, WY ASCS Frontier Region
Stuart Raceway Stuart, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wakeeney Speedway Wakeeney, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars

 

