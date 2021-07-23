Allstar Performance Event List: July 23-25, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 23-25, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, July 23, 2021
|Albany-Saratoga Speedway
|Malta, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region
|ASCS Speed Week
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Pottsville, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series / PA Sprint Series
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Crawford County Speedway
|Dension, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dixieland Speedway
|Elizabeth City, NC
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Indiana Sprint Week
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown, DE
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Gondik Law Speedway
|Superior, WI
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Murray County Speedway
|Slayton, MN
|Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series
|Murray County Speedway
|Slayton, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Outagamie Speedway
|Seymour, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Penn Can Speedway
|Susquehanna, PA
|Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Sandusky Speedway
|Sandusky, OH
|International Supermodified Association
|Hy-Miler Nationals
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Summer Nationals
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Medford, OR
|Limited Sprints
|Stateline Speedway
|Post Falls, ID
|ISW Sprint Cars
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Western Racesaver Sprint Car Series
|Trail-Way Speedway
|Hanover, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wake County Speedway
|Raleigh, NC
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Summer Nationals
Saturday, July 24, 2021
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|ABC Raceway
|Ashland, WI
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradfort, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Beaver Dam Raceway
|Beaver Dam, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Non-Wing
|Bethany Speedway
|Bethany, MO
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Central Missouri Speedway
|Warrensburg, MO
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Limited Sprints
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Dillon Motor Speedway
|Dillon, SC
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Makeup from 7/17
|Enid Speedway
|Enid, OK
|Sooner Sprint Series
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Friendship Motor Speedway
|Elkin, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Hub City Highbanks Speedway
|Clinton, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|I-25 Speedway
|Pueblo, CO
|Englewood Racing Association
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region
|ASCS Speed Week
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jamestown Speedway
|Jamestown, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Indiana Sprint Week
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Idaho Sprintcar Racing League
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Big Mav Classic
|Monadnock Speedway
|Winchester, NH
|NEMA Lites
|Mike Scrivani Memorial
|Monadnock Speedway
|Winchester, NH
|NEMA Midget Car Series
|Mike Scrivani Memorial
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Plymouth Speedway
|Plymouth, IN
|National Racing Alliance
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Sandusky Speedway
|Sandusky, OH
|International Supermodified Association
|Hy-Miler Nationals
|Santa Maria Speedway
|Santa Maria, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Winged Madness/Wheelie Contest
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Silver Bullet Speedway
|Owendale, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Summer Nationals
|Southern Oklahoma Speedway
|Ardmore, OK
|Texas Sprint Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Sycamore Speedway
|Sycamore, IL
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Summer Nationals
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway
|Bloomsburg, PA
|PA Sprint Series / Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Humboldt Speedway
|Humboldt, KS
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, In
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Indiana Sprint Week
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region
|ASCS Speed Week
|Sheridan Speedway
|Sheridan, WY
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Stuart Raceway
|Stuart, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wakeeney Speedway
|Wakeeney, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars