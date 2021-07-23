Allstar Performance Event List: July 23-25, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 23-25, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Albany-Saratoga Speedway Malta, NY Empire Super Sprints Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Speed Week Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series / PA Sprint Series Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Crawford County Speedway Dension, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Gondik Law Speedway Superior, WI Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Murray County Speedway Slayton, MN Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series Murray County Speedway Slayton, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Outagamie Speedway Seymour, WI Interstate Racing Association Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Winged 360 Sprint Cars Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Sandusky Speedway Sandusky, OH International Supermodified Association Hy-Miler Nationals Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Summer Nationals Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Limited Sprints Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID ISW Sprint Cars the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western Racesaver Sprint Car Series Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO United Rebel Sprint Series Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wake County Speedway Raleigh, NC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals

Saturday, July 24, 2021

34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars ABC Raceway Ashland, WI Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bear Ridge Speedway Bradfort, VT Sprint Cars of New England Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Interstate Racing Association Berlin Raceway Marne, MI Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Non-Wing Bethany Speedway Bethany, MO United Rebel Sprint Series Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Central Missouri Speedway Warrensburg, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Limited Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Dillon Motor Speedway Dillon, SC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Makeup from 7/17 Enid Speedway Enid, OK Sooner Sprint Series El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Friendship Motor Speedway Elkin, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Hub City Highbanks Speedway Clinton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series I-25 Speedway Pueblo, CO Englewood Racing Association I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Speed Week I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jamestown Speedway Jamestown, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Merced Speedway Merced, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Idaho Sprintcar Racing League Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Big Mav Classic Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH NEMA Lites Mike Scrivani Memorial Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH NEMA Midget Car Series Mike Scrivani Memorial Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Plymouth Speedway Plymouth, IN National Racing Alliance Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Sandusky Speedway Sandusky, OH International Supermodified Association Hy-Miler Nationals Santa Maria Speedway Santa Maria, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Winged Madness/Wheelie Contest Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Summer Nationals Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK Texas Sprint Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Sycamore Speedway Sycamore, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, July 25, 2021

