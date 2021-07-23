Weather Postpones Lucas Oil ASCS At Riverside To Sunday, July 25

Bryan Hulbert

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (July 22, 2021) While the forecast leading up to Thursday was clear, Thursday morning greeted fans and teams with a 50% and greater chance of rain at Riverside International Speedway. Watching the forecast update throughout the day, and seeing the front and pop-up showers start to build, track officials have made the call to postpone the ASCS Sprint Week event to Sunday, July 25.

“We understand the position the track is in because it has already rained quite a bit this week. Anyone who has ever been here understands that it’s soft anyway, and it doesn’t take much rain to cause a big mess and the last thing they want to do is get everyone stuck and not be able to get the rigs out,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

“Thankfully it’s worked out where we can turn around and still get the show in on Sunday, so teams and fans are still getting a full weekend to start Sprint Week,”

Sunday, July 25 will move the start-time up to 7:30 P.M. (CDT). The event is co-sanctioned with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

What: Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products

Where: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

Race Dates:

7/23/2021-Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, AR) w/Mid-South

7/24/2021-I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) w/Mid-South

7/25/2021-Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR) w/Mid-South

7/27/2021-Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, OK)

7/28/2021-Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, KS)

7/29/2021-81 Speedway (Park City, KS)

7/30/2021-The New Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, OK) w/Sooner

7/31/2021-Outlaw Motor Speedway (Oktaha, OK) w/Sooner

Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $400; 8. $380; 9. $360; 11. $340; 12. $320; 13-22. $300; Non-Transfer: $100

Point Fund Payout: 1. $3,000. 2. $2,500; 3. $2,000; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,000.