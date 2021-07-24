Cockrum Wins at Paragon

PARAGON, Ind. (July 23, 2021) — Shane Cockrum won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Paragon Speedway. The win was Cockrum’s fourth of the 2021 season. A.J. Hopkins, Colten Cottle, Dickie Gaines, and Jake Scott rounded out the top five.

Paragon Speedway

Paragon, Indiana

Friday, July 23, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 04-A.J.f Hopkins[3]

2. 6-Chris Phillips[2]

3. 10-Aric Gentry[4]

4. 18C-Cindy Chambers[1]

5. 46-Anthony Leohr[6]

6. 8-Jake Henderson[8]

7. 19C-Dan Clodfelter[7]

8. 34C-Robert Carrington[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Jake Scott[3]

2. 5C-Colten Cottle[4]

3. 23-Colin Parker[1]

4. 45-Adam Wilfong[8]

5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[7]

6. 97-Austin Nigh[5]

7. 99-Alec Sipes[2]

8. 51-Steve Hair[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Jake Bland[3]

2. 6S-Josh Cunningham[4]

3. 24-Nate McMillin[2]

4. 27-Cody Trammell[1]

5. 17A-David Truax[6]

6. 1J-William Johnson[7]

7. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[5]

8. 37-David Gross[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 24P-Shane Cockrum[2]

2. 75-Andy Bradley[1]

3. 98M-Brandon Morin[4]

4. 26T-Matt Thompson[3]

5. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]

6. 9-Jim Tribby[6]

7. 43B-Jake Beck[7]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. P8-Andrew Prather[4]

2. 9H-Harley Burns[2]

3. 26-Pat Giddens[1]

4. 44-Dickie Gaines[3]

5. 98-Billy Winsemann[8]

6. 72J-Brian Cahill[7]

7. 55-John Ivers[5]

8. 77-Dave Peperak[6]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 44-Dickie Gaines[3]

2. 99-Alec Sipes[9]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]

4. 27-Cody Trammell[2]

5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[4]

6. 8-Jake Henderson[6]

7. 18C-Cindy Chambers[1]

8. 72J-Brian Cahill[8]

9. 43B-Jake Beck[10]

10. 1J-William Johnson[7]

11. 34C-Robert Carrington[11]

12. 37-David Gross[12]

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 26T-Matt Thompson[2]

2. 45-Adam Wilfong[1]

3. 97-Austin Nigh[6]

4. 46-Anthony Leohr[3]

5. 51-Steve Hair[11]

6. 9-Jim Tribby[7]

7. 55-John Ivers[10]

8. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[9]

9. 19C-Dan Clodfelter[8]

10. 98-Billy Winsemann[5]

11. 17A-David Truax[4]

12. 77-Dave Peperak[12]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24P-Shane Cockrum[4]

2. 04-A.J. Hopkins[1]

3. 5C-Colten Cottle[7]

4. 44-Dickie Gaines[16]

5. 33-Jake Scott[2]

6. 20-Jake Bland[3]

7. 6S-Josh Cunningham[8]

8. P8-Andrew Prather[5]

9. 98M-Brandon Morin[14]

10. 9H-Harley Burns[10]

11. 24-Nate McMillin[13]

12. 26-Pat Giddens[15]

13. 22-Brandon Spencer[20]

14. 23-Colin Parker[12]

15. 6-Chris Phillips[6]

16. 75-Andy Bradley[9]

17. 99-Alec Sipes[18]

18. 26T-Matt Thompson[17]

19. 97-Austin Nigh[21]

20. 45-Adam Wilfong[19]

21. 10-Aric Gentry[11]