Heated SCCT point battle resumes this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Merced, CA – July 27, 2021…With five races remaining in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour point season just 10-markers separate Ryan Robinson, Justyn Cox and Tanner Carrick at the top of the standings heading into Merced Speedway this Saturday.

The Merced bullring happens to be one of the more centrally located tracks in California, which should make for a solid field of cars from throughout the Northern and Central part of our state. The always action packed quarter-mile lies one hour and 45 minutes from Sacramento and just under an hour from Fresno. This Saturday’s winner will pocket $2,500 while the main event is a guaranteed $400-to-start.

After the most recent event at Stockton in early July, Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson has taken over the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards point lead for the first time. A pillar of consistency as of late, Robinson has piloted the Weiher Racing No. 14W to top-five finishes in each of the last four races. Going into Merced he holds a nine-point advantage, as he looks to become the ninth different driver to win a race in nine events this season.

Robinson’s nearest challengers, Justyn Cox of Clarksburg and Tanner Carrick of Lincoln, both have one win to their credit respectively. Cox captured his at the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial in Placerville, while Carrick scooped up victory at the March opener in Placerville. The evenly matched championship battle will be fun to keep track of on the high-banks of Merced this Saturday. Last weekend saw the red hot Carrick claim another triumph at the Pville bullring.

Roseville’s Colby Copeland has been knocking on the door of victory lane as well and is within striking distance of the top trio, sitting 33-points out of the lead with five shows left. The recent NW Speedweek champion is fresh off his third runner up effort of the year with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour last time out in Stockton. Early season point leader Chase Majdic rounds out the top-five in points heading into Merced. The Redding driver is 41-markers back of Robinson.

The top-10 in points is completed by recent Howard Kaeding Classic winner with KWS-NARC Sean Becker from Roseville, Marysville SCCT victor Andy Forsberg of Auburn, Garth Moore Insurance Rookie contender Isaiah Vasquez of Rio Linda, Petaluma SCCT winner Kaleb Montgomery from Templeton and Lincoln gasser Blake Carrick. Other Sprint Car Challenge Tour winners this season expected on Saturday include Hanford’s DJ Netto, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi and Aromas’ Justin Sanders.

Adult tickets this Saturday July 31st at Merced Speedway cost $25. Seniors and military with ID will cost $23, kids 6-12 will be $5, while children five and under are free. Tickets for the event will be available at the gate on race day.

The pit gate for competitors opens at 2pm, while the front gate for spectators opens at 5. The drivers meeting will be held at 5:30, with track packing shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and heat races will follow. Happy Hour x2 featuring a dollar off beer will occur from 5-7pm.

For those competing on Saturday you are required to run a muffler on your car, but there is no set rule on which brand to utilize.

The Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, California 95431. It is approximately one hour and 45 minutes south of Sacramento and one hour north of Fresno. For information on the speedway visit http://www.mercedspeedway.net/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, Pit Stop USA, Bianchi Farms, Bullard Construction, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.