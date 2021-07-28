Limaland Motorsports Park to offer “Mr. Excitement” bonus, thanks to Indian Lake Sports Park

By Gerry Keysor

When Limaland Motorsports Park opens the gates on Friday July 30th, the competitors will have an even more “exciting” reason to compete for, thanks to Indian Lake Sports Park. The Indian Lake Sports Park, owned by the Kaser family, has offered up the “Mr. Excitement” Bonus, honoring the memory of “Mr. Excitement” Tim Allison.

The bonus will consist of a possible $1,100 reward, inspired by the #11 Sprint Car piloted by Allison. The polesitter of each of all 4 A Mains on Friday night will be offered the opportunity to race for the bonus by giving up the No. 1 starting position, and attempting to come from the tail to win the event. If they are successful, the driver would not only win the regular prize money, they would also receive $1,100 from Indian Lake Sports Park. If the polesitter turns down the offer, then the driver scheduled to start on the outside front row would be offered the same opportunity.

While Tim Allison was primarily a sprint car driver, he was a fixture at Limaland and an inspiration to many drivers in all classes. Indian Lake Sports Park recognizes this, and is pleased to offer this bonus to all 4 divisions racing this Friday night, including the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, the Non Wing Sprint Cars, the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modifieds, and the Budweiser Thunderstocks.

This is added on to an already thrilling event, which includes Family Fun Night with bounce houses and fun for the whole family, the addition of the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, and the final night of points racing for the 2021 season at Limaland Motorsports Park

Pit gates and Bounce Houses open at 4PM, Grandstands open at 5PM, Hot laps at 6:30PM, and Racing at 7:30PM

General Admission for ages 16 and older is $12, ages 11-15 is $6, and kids 10 and under are admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages are $30