USAC PARTNERS WITH OPENFENDER, THE WORLD’S FIRST SPONSORSHIP MARKETPLACE FOR MOTORSPORTS

By Richie Murray

Putnamville, Indiana (July 28, 2021)………It’s been two years since we’ve been a witness to a USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL feature at Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway, with rain washing away last year’s activities following the heat races.

It’s “back on the saddle” time for the series at Lincoln Park this Thursday night, July 29, at the 5/16-mile dirt oval for round #5 of Indiana Sprint Week, which has been hosted by LPS 22 previous times since the inaugural year of the series in 1988.

Despite the two-year feeling of emptiness from the absence of an Indiana Sprint Week main event at Lincoln Park, the series’ drivers and teams have competed four times since with C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) winning on consecutive nights there just less than four weeks ago. For both drivers, it was their first career Lincoln Park Speedway USAC National Sprint Car feature victory.

Both remain on the quest for a first Indiana Sprint Week triumph at LPS, an achievement that has been recorded by four drivers expected to compete in Thursday night’s event. For each, at the time, it was their first USAC win at Lincoln Park.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) and Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) both won during Lincoln Park’s Indiana Sprint Week round, then went on to win the whole shebang – the Indiana Sprint Week championship – the following year. Ballou won at LPS in 2014 and took the ISW crown in 2015. Bacon did, likewise, notching the LPS 30-lapper in 2015, then the ISW title in 2016. Ballou repeated an ISW win at LPS in 2017.

Brady Short (Bedford, Ind.) snagged the LPS ISW win in 2016 while Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) was lights out in 2019 and is the most recent winner of the event two years ago.

Bacon won twice more at Lincoln Park in 2020 during the Bill Gardner Sprintacular and took the backend of a doubleheader later in the year. He’s tied with Ballou for the most ISW scores at LPS among drivers set to race for their fourth on Thursday night, as they both pursue number four. Dave Darland leads all drivers with six ISW LPS victories but will not compete after suffering a stroke back in April of this year.

Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) and Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) can also count themselves as USAC National Sprint Car feature winners at LPS, both doing so recently in 2020. Cottle has also twice won in USAC Midwest Regional Midget competition at Lincoln Park this year.

Winning experience at Lincoln Park is prevalent throughout Thursday’s field with A.J. Hopkins, Jason McDougal, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, Cannon McIntosh and Tye Mihocko all recording victories on the local level. Hopkins (Brownsburg, Ind.) has won five times already this year at LPS while Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) has collected a pair on his own.

Meanwhile, McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.), McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), Mihocko (Phoenix, Ariz.) and Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) have all won once apiece at Lincoln Park in 2021. Brent Beauchamp (Fairland, Ind.) captured the track championship twice in 2012 and did so again in 2017. Current Lincoln Park Speedway championship point leader Brayden Fox (Avon, Ind.) set quick time in the abbreviated Indiana Sprint Week opener at Gas City I-69 Speedway last Friday.

Tanner Thorson and Chris Windom have connected on USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget successes at Lincoln Park and aim to translate that to their bigger brethren, the sprint cars, on Thursday. Thorson (Minden, Nev.) has won on three occasions in 2016, 2019 and again in June of 2021. Windom (Canton, Ill.) was the victor at LPS during Indiana Midget Week in 2020.

Thursday’s NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competing for a $6,000 top prize. Super Stocks are also on the event card.

Pits open at 4:30pm EDT with grandstands opening at 4:30pm, drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm followed by qualifying & racing.

General admission grandstand tickets are $30. Kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members, $35 for non-members & free for kids 10 and under.

Every lap of all seven USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL races will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

======================

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Saturday, July 24: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

Sunday, July 25: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

Monday, July 26: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

Wednesday, July 28: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

Thursday, July 29: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

Friday, July 30: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

Saturday, July 31: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/26/2018 – Brady Bacon – 12.276 – 91.642 mph

6 Laps – 8/23/1997 – Bill Rose – 1:22.90 – 81.423 mph

8 Laps – 7/29/2001 – Bryon Walters – 1:46.75 – 84.309 mph

10 Laps – 7/16/2017 – Chris Windom – 2:10.33 – 86.319 mph

12 Laps – 7/14/2014 – Jon Stanbrough – 2:40.15 – 84.296 mph

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

6-Dave Darland

2-Robert Ballou, Jay Drake, Jack Hewitt & Cory Kruseman

1-Brady Bacon, Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins, Dickie Gaines, Tim Gee, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Jon Stanbrough & Kevin Thomas

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINNERS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

1988: Tim Gee (8/6)

1989: Danny Smith (7/26)

1990: Dave Darland (7/28)

1991: Jack Hewitt (7/25)

1992: Kevin Thomas (8/1)

1997: Jack Hewitt (7/27)

1998: Dave Darland (7/26)

1999: Dave Darland (7/24)

2000: Jay Drake (7/29)

2001: Jon Stanbrough (7/21)

2002: Cory Kruseman (7/20)

2003: Jay Drake (7/19)

2004: Cory Kruseman (7/17)

2005: Dave Darland (7/19)

2012: Dave Darland (7/22)

2013: Bryan Clauson (7/18)

2014: Robert Ballou (7/17)

2015: Brady Bacon (7/16)

2016: Brady Short (7/14)

2017: Robert Ballou (7/16)

2018: Dave Darland (7/26)

2019: Kyle Cummins (7/25)

ALL-TIME LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINS

6-Dave Darland

5-Sheldon Kinser

3-Brady Bacon & Robert Ballou

2-Steve Butler, Jerry Coons Jr., Jay Drake, Cory Kruseman & Jon Stanbrough

1-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Jack Hewitt, Kelly Kinser, C.J. Leary, Brady Short, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

ALL-TIME LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY USAC SPRINT CAR FEATURE WINNERS

1981: Sheldon Kinser (9/16)

1983: Kelly Kinser (5/25) & Sheldon Kinser (8/24)

1984: Chuck Amati (5/23) & Sheldon Kinser (7/18)

1985: Sheldon Kinser (5/4) & Steve Butler (9/7)

1986: Steve Butler (5/17) & Sheldon Kinser (8/23)

1997: Jack Hewitt (7/27) & Dave Darland (8/23)

1998: Dave Darland (7/26) & Brad Fox (8/15)

1999: Dave Darland (7/24)

2000: Jay Drake (7/29)

2001: Jon Stanbrough (7/21)

2002: Cory Kruseman (7/20)

2003: Jay Drake (7/19)

2004: Cory Kruseman (7/17)

2005: Dave Darland (7/19)

2010: Dickie Gaines (7/24) & Jon Stanbrough (9/10)

2012: Dave Darland (7/22)

2013: Chad Boespflug (7/4) & Bryan Clauson (7/18)

2014: Jerry Coons Jr. (7/4) & Robert Ballou (7/17)

2015: Jerry Coons Jr. (7/4) & Brady Bacon (7/16)

2016: Robert Ballou (7/1) & Brady Short (7/14)

2017: Robert Ballou (7/16)

2018: Tyler Courtney (7/6) & Dave Darland (7/26)

2019: Kyle Cummins (7/25)

2020: Shane Cottle (7/3), Brady Bacon (7/4), Chase Stockon (9/12) & Brady Bacon (9/12)

2021: C.J. Leary (7/2) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/3)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1989: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill.

1990: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill. & Gary Trammell/Bloomington, Ind.

1991: Bob Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1992: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1993: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1994: Kelly Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1995: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1996: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1997: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

1998: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

1999: Tony Elliott/Kokomo, Ind.

2000: Jay Drake/Val Verde, Calif.

2001: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2002: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2003: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

2004: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2005: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2006: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2007: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2008: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2009: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2010: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2011: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2012: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2013: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2014: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2015: Robert Ballou/Rocklin, Calif.

2016: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr./Cullman, Ala.

2018: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2019: C.J. Leary/Greenfield, Ind.

2020: Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, Ind.

PAST INDIANA SPRINT WEEK RESULTS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY:

1988 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Tim Gee, 2. Randy Kinser, 3. Terry Shepherd, 4. Kevin Thomas, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Pete Abel, 7. Eric Gordon, 8. Jeff Donelson, 9. Bob Kinser, 10. Dallas Kinser

1989 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Danny Smith, 2. Randy Kinser, 3. Tray House, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Chuck Amati, 6. Joe Roush, 7. Todd Shields, 8. Eric Gordon, 9. Mike Mann, 10. Kerry Norris, 11. Bill Rose, 12. Dink Glidden, 13. Art Wendt, 14. Steve Imel, 15. Gary Fisher, 16. Shane Kinser, 17. Bob Kinser, 18. Jack Hewitt

1990 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Dave Darland (Darland #36D), 2. Bob Kinser (Bayless #17B), 3. Chuck Amati (Tate #66), 4. Tony Elliott (Winterbotham #6), 5. Dave Peperak (Ram #77), 6. Gary Fisher (Evans #79), 7. Bill Rose (Rose #6), 8. Mark Owsley (Owsley #6x), 9. Gary Trammell (Tate #4), 10. Jim Whiteside (Whiteside #66), 11. Kevin Thomas (Orem #37), 12. Steve Imel (Contos #5c), 13. Terry Pletch (Pletch #29), 14. Ray Kenens (Kenens #K9), 15. Kent Christian (Christian #4x), 16. Jon Stanbrough (Stanbrough #81), 17. Brad Marvel (Black #2m), 18. Scott Fisher

1991 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Jack Hewitt (Murphy #23m), 2. Tony Elliott (Newkirk #17), 3. Dave Darland (Darland #36D), 4. Bill Rose (Rose #6), 5. Mike Mann (Mann #37m), 6. Bob Kinser (Bayless #17B), 7. Dave Peperak (Ram #77), 8. Kevin Thomas (Orem #37), 9. Troy Link (Link #49), 10. Randy Kinser (Hurst #9), 11. Phil Hedges (Hedges #41), 12. Terry Shepherd (Chapman #4N), 13. Gary Trammell (Tate #4), 14. Jim Whiteside (Whiteside #66), 15. Sammy Keen (Keen #11), 16. Gary Fisher (Evans #79), 17. Tim Bookmiller (Bookmiller #42), 18. Sheldon Kinser Jr. (Kinser #2J)

1992 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Kevin Thomas (Hazen #57), 2. Dave Darland (Goacher #5G), 3. Jon Stanbrough (Stanbrough #81), 4. Larry Bland (Tate #66), 5. Joe Roush (Roush #36), 6. Tray House (Frampton #95), 7. Brian Hayden (Hayden #2H), 8. Nick Adams (Adams #44A), 9. Mike Mann (Mann #37m), 10. Tony Ploughe (Ploughe #32), 11. Denny Stewart (Stewart #33), 12. Bill Rose (Rose #6), 13. Phil Hedges (Hedges #41), 14. Allen Barr (Black #12), 15. Cary Faas (Faas #37), 16. Doug Kalitta (Utopia #12p), 17. Bruce Sims (Sims #15s), 18. Dallas Kinser (Lambertson #8L)

1997 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Richard Griffin, 5. Kevin Doty, 6. Brian Hayden, 7. J.J. Yeley, 8. Brad Fox, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Robbie Rice, 11. Derek Davidson, 12. Joe Roush, 13. Danny Williams Jr., 14. Gus Wasson, 15. Justin Marvel, 16. Jeff O’Banion, 17. Mike Kirby, 18. Bill Rose, 19. Jerry Miller Jr., 20. Dave Peperak, 21. Cory Kruseman, 22. Aaron Mosley. NT

1998 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Kevin Thomas, 4. Kevin Doty, 5. Robbie Rice, 6. Rusty McClure, 7. Brian Hayden, 8. Jay Drake, 9. J.J. Yeley, 10. Kevin Miller, 11. Brad Fox, 12. Cory Kruseman, 13. Kent Christian, 14. Cary Faas, 15. Brandon Petty, 16. Derek Davidson, 17. Jimmy Sills, 18. Troy Cline, 19. Aaron Mosley, 20. Rickie Gaunt, 21. Mike Boat, 22. Greg Wilson. NT

1999 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Cory Kruseman, 4. Kevin Briscoe, 5. Bill Rose, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Kevin Doty, 8. Billy Puterbaugh, Jr., 9. Rusty McClure, 10. Eric Burns, 11. Justin Marvel, 12. Robbie Rice, 13. A.J. Anderson, 14. Tracy Hines, 15. Jay Drake, 16. Kevin Miller, 17. Aaron Mosley, 18. Mike Mann, 19. Bobby Smith, 20. Eric Gordon, 21. Terry Pletch, 22. Cary Faas. NT

2000 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. Jerry Coons, Jr., 5. Cory Kruseman, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Bud Kaeding, 8. Derek Davidson, 9. Eric Burns, 10. Todd Kane, 11. Brian Hayden, 12. Brandon Petty, 13. Kevin Briscoe, 14. Dave Darland, 15. A.J. Anderson, 16. Jeff Wilson, 17. Jason Setser, 18. Derek Scheffel, 19. Tracy Hines, 20. Mike Mann, 21. Bill Rose, 22. Jon Stanbrough. NT

2001 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Brian Hayden, 4. Jay Drake, 5. Cory Kruseman, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Terry Pletch, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. J.J. Yeley, 10. Levi Jones, 11. Jason Knoke, 12. Ande Possman, 13. Mike Mann, 14. Derek Davidson, 15. Troy Rutherford, 16. Eric Shively, 17. Gregg Dillion, 18. Kenny Carmichael, 19. Brandon Petty, 20. Derek Scheffel, 21. A.J. Anderson, 22. Tracy Hines. NT

2002 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. Eric Shively, 3. A.J. Anderson, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Kevin Miller, 8. Boston Reid, 9. Derek Davidson, 10. Jerry Coons, Jr., 11. Kent Christian, 12. Brian Hayden, 13. Troy Rutherford, 14. Jimmy Laser, 15. Jay Drake, 16. Kevin Thomas, 17. Brandon Petty, 18. Dave Darland, 19. Aaron Mosley, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. J.J. Yeley, 22. Bill Rose, 23. Kevin Briscoe. NT

2003 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Mat Neely, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Jerry Coons, Jr., 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Levi Jones, 10. A.J. Anderson, 11. Boston Reid, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Terry Pletch, 14. Jimmy Laser, 15. Mitch Wissmiller, 16. Charles Davis, Jr., 17. Brian Hayden, 18. Bud Kaeding, 19. Mike Spencer, 20. Justin Marvel, 21. Scott Orr, 22. Cory Kruseman, 23. John Scott. NT

2004 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. Dickie Gaines, 3. Josh Wise, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Shane Hollingsworth, 7. Tony Elliott, 8. Brian Lee, 9. Josh Ford, 10. Danny Williams, Jr., 11. Jay Drake, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Damion Gardner, 14. Brian Tyler, 15. Mike Spencer, 16. Tom Hessert, 17. Kris Deckard, 18. John Scott, 19. Brad Kuhn, 20. J.J. Yeley, 21. Charles Davis, Jr., 22. Brian Gerster, 23. Jon Stanbrough, 24. Critter Malone. NT

2005 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Cory Kruseman, 4. Josh Wise, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. A.J. Anderson, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. Jay Drake, 10. Damion Gardner, 11. Bud Kaeding, 12. Daron Clayton, 13. Brady Short, 14. Darren Hagen, 15. Derek O’Dell, 16. Critter Malone, 17. Bill Rose, 18. Justin Marvel, 19. Jonathan Vennard, 20. Brandon Petty, 21. Mat Neely, 22. Jon Stanbrough, 23. Jimmy Laser, 24. Dickie Gaines. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Coleman Gulick, 8. Hunter Schuerenberg, 9. Jonathan Hendrick, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Daron Clayton, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. J.C. Bland, 14. Chris Windom, 15. C.J. Leary, 16. Robert Ballou, 17. Chris Gurley, 18. Damion Gardner, 19. Jon Sciscoe, 20. Chase Stockon, 21. A.J. Hopkins, 22. Jace Vander Weerd, 23. Jerry Coons Jr., 24. Tracy Hines, 25. Richard Vander Weerd. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Christopher Bell, 3. Brady Short, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Chad Boespflug, 9. Brent Beauchamp, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 12. Kyle Cummins, 13. Wes McIntyre, 14. Jace Vander Weerd, 15. Tracy Hines, 16. Seth Parker, 17. Shane Cottle, 18. C.J. Leary, 19. Nick Drake, 20. Richard Vander Weerd, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Chase Briscoe, 23. Hunter Schuerenberg, 24. Scotty Weir. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Brady Short, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Chad Boespflug, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Richard Vander Weerd, 13. Hunter Schuerenberg, 14. Aaron Farney, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Casey Shuman, 17. C.J. Leary, 18. Mark Smith, 19. Jerry Coons Jr., 20. Chris Windom, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Tyler Courtney, 23. Kevin Thomas Jr., 24. Brent Beauchamp, 25. Jeff Bland Jr. NT

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Hunter Schuerenberg, 5. Brady Short, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Max McGhee, 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Bryan Clauson, 16. Brent Beauchamp, 17. Chris Phillips, 18. Shane Cottle, 19. Thomas Meseraull, 20. Jake Swanson, 21. Carson Short, 22. Chad Boespflug, 23. C.J. Leary, 24. Mitch Wissmiller. NT

2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brady Short, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Chad Boespflug, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Thomas Meseraull, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Tyler Courtney, 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 10. Dave Darland, 11. Brady Bacon, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Tyler Thomas, 15. Brent Beauchamp, 16. C.J. Leary, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Logan Jarrett, 19. Chris Windom, 20. Zach Daum, 21. Isaac Chapple, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. J.J. Hughes, 24. Jon Stanbrough. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Tyler Courtney, 3. Chad Boespflug, 4. Brady Short, 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 6. Justin Grant, 7. Josh Hodges, 8. Aaron Farney, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Thomas Meseraull, 12. Chase Stockon, 13. Ryan Bernal, 14. Jerry Coons Jr., 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Tyler Thomas, 17. Kody Swanson, 18. Nate McMillin, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. C.J. Leary, 21. Jon Stanbrough, 22. Brent Beauchamp. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (2), 2. Chris Windom (6), 3. A.J. Hopkins (10), 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 5. Justin Grant (12), 6. Carson Short (3), 7. C.J. Leary (17), 8. Chad Boespflug (1), 9. Chase Stockon (5), 10. Brody Roa (18), 11. Kyle Cummins (22), 12. Jordan Kinser (14), 13. Isaac Chapple (20), 14. Robert Ballou (23), 15. Shane Cockrum (9), 16. Brady Bacon (7), 17. Brandon Mattox (19), 18. Timmy Buckwalter (11), 19. Brent Beauchamp (13), 20. Josh Hodges (15), 21. Tyler Courtney (21), 22. Dakota Jackson (16), 23. Tyler Thomas (8). NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (1), 2. Brady Bacon (3), 3. C.J. Leary (2), 4. Tyler Courtney (4), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (7), 6. Carson Short (6), 7. Brandon Mattox (10), 8. Justin Grant (9), 9. Shane Cottle (22), 10. Chris Windom (16), 11. Mario Clouser (8), 12. Brady Short (21), 13. Jason McDougal (20), 14. Chase Stockon (11), 15. Thomas Meseraull (12), 16. Josh Hodges (13), 17. Max Adams (17), 18. A.J. Hopkins (15), 19. Dave Darland (18), 20. Brian VanMeveren (14), 21. Jadon Rogers (19), 22. Jordan Kinser (5), 23. Isaac Chapple (23), 24. Dustin Christie (24). NT