Santos Wins Summer Sprint Showdown at Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (July 31, 2021) — Bobby Santos III won the Summer Sprint Showdown Presented by CB Fabricating & Tin Plate Fine Food/Spirits Saturday at Anderson Speedway. Santos held off 2021 Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig to win the 125 lap affair. Dakota Armstrong, Emerson Axsom, and Kyle O’Gara rounded out the top five.
Colin Grissom won the USSA Kenyon Midget feature.
Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 22A-Bobby Santos III
2. 56-Tyler Roahrig
3. 1-Dakoda Armstrong
4. 4-Emerson Axsom
5. 67-Kyle O’Gara
6. 7C-Caleb Armstrong
7. 18-Travis Welpott
8. 71-Brian Vaughn
9. 12-Jake McElfresh
10. 27R-Isaac Chapple
11. 53-Justin Harper
12. 12W-Billy Wease
13. 13-Joe Ligouri
14. 51-Scotty Hampton
15. 11-Tom Paterson
16. 27-Doug Dietsch
17. 45-Mark Hall
18. 74-Tony Main
19. 43-Jim Payne
20. 27J-Chris Jagger
21. 11G-Tom Geren
United States Speed Association
Feature:
1. 00-Colin Grissom
2. 24-Jack Macenko
3. 75-Ayrton Houk
4. 8-Dameron Taylor
5. 10-Logan Huggler
6. 20-Kameron Gladish
7. 84-Ryan Huggler
8. 44-Blake Adams
9. 81-Jason Fuller
10. 71-Sam Hines
11. 26-Clayton Gaines
12. 60-Trey Osborne