Santos Wins Summer Sprint Showdown at Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (July 31, 2021) — Bobby Santos III won the Summer Sprint Showdown Presented by CB Fabricating & Tin Plate Fine Food/Spirits Saturday at Anderson Speedway. Santos held off 2021 Little 500 champion Tyler Roahrig to win the 125 lap affair. Dakota Armstrong, Emerson Axsom, and Kyle O’Gara rounded out the top five.

Colin Grissom won the USSA Kenyon Midget feature.

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 22A-Bobby Santos III

2. 56-Tyler Roahrig

3. 1-Dakoda Armstrong

4. 4-Emerson Axsom

5. 67-Kyle O’Gara

6. 7C-Caleb Armstrong

7. 18-Travis Welpott

8. 71-Brian Vaughn

9. 12-Jake McElfresh

10. 27R-Isaac Chapple

11. 53-Justin Harper

12. 12W-Billy Wease

13. 13-Joe Ligouri

14. 51-Scotty Hampton

15. 11-Tom Paterson

16. 27-Doug Dietsch

17. 45-Mark Hall

18. 74-Tony Main

19. 43-Jim Payne

20. 27J-Chris Jagger

21. 11G-Tom Geren

United States Speed Association

Feature:

1. 00-Colin Grissom

2. 24-Jack Macenko

3. 75-Ayrton Houk

4. 8-Dameron Taylor

5. 10-Logan Huggler

6. 20-Kameron Gladish

7. 84-Ryan Huggler

8. 44-Blake Adams

9. 81-Jason Fuller

10. 71-Sam Hines

11. 26-Clayton Gaines

12. 60-Trey Osborne