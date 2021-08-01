Youngquist Wins at Skagit Speedway

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, Wash. (July 31, 2021) — For the fourth time in 2021, Justin Youngquist visited victory lane at Skagit Speedway on a humid and fun night at the 67-year-old clay oval. Joining Justin as winners on the night were Tom Sweatman and Mike Macpherson.

Steve Parker set out to the early lead in the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints, with Youngquist only a few car lengths back in the early going. While his plan was to try the top, Youngquist quickly noted that the low side of the racetrack was strong, and used it to pull alongside and past Parker in the third and fourth corners as the pair came to complete lap six. Beating Parker to the line, Youngquist assumed the lead and despite multiple cautions and restarts, would lead the rest of the way to pick up his fourth win on the season and extend his lead in the division points. Parker ended up second while Greg Hamilton raced from eighth to third. Hamilton also set quick time, while Youngquist, Parker and Allison Johnson won the heat races.

The “King of Cosmopolis” Tom Sweatman rolled into Skagit Speedway looking to turn his 2021 luck around, and rolled out of Skagit Speedway with a win in the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds. Sweatman would lead all 25 laps of the stop n start main event and in victory lane, gave massive credit to fellow driver (and runner up on the night) Zack Simpson for helping him work on the car and find speed that he’d been missing on the year. Simpson and Rick Smith had a ferocious battle for second, with Zack finishing ahead of Rick at the checkered flag. Sweatman and Simpson also won the heat races.

Win 5 on the season for Mike Macpherson came on Saturday night in the Outlaw Tuners. Mike would lead all 17 laps of the main with second place running Jeremy Swann hot on his heels early and often during the main. Brian Michelson ended up third after an excellent battle with Roger Burt, who was second for a bit but faded to fourth late. Heat wins went to Jon Edwards and Howard Vos.

Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints

Fast Time – Greg Hamilton 12.173

Heat 1 – Justin Youngquist

Heat 2 – Steve Parker

Heat 3 – Allison Johnson

Main – Justin Youngquist, Steve Parker, Greg Hamilton, Jesson Jacobson, Cory Swatzina, Keira Zylstra, Ronnie Cox, Theron Smith, Corey Summers, Allison Johnson, Evan Margeson, Jeff Westergard, Eric Turner, Steve Vague, Brett McGhie

Lap Leaders – Parker 1-5 Youngquist 6-25

Skagit Aggregates Modifieds

Heat 1 – Tom Sweatman

Heat 2 – Zack Simpson

Main – Tom Sweatman, Zack Simpson, Rick Smith, Craig Moore, Zane Minor, Mel Decker, Dan Butenschoen, Tyler Ketchum, Alan Grimbly, Austin Lovik, Dave Harmon, Cory Sweatman, Johnn Anderson, Adam Holtrop

Lap Leaders – T Sweatman 1-25

Outlaw Tuners

Heat 1 – Howard Vos

Heat 2 – Jon Edwards

Main – Mike Macpherson, Jeremy Swann, Brian Michelson, Roger Burt, Max Sanford, Howard Vos, Colin Sims, Jon Edwards, Brent Shetler, Tricia Michelson, David Dykstra, Ayuka Carlson, Brit Suttles

Lap Leaders – Macpherson 1-17