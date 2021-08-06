Jordan Poirier Wins Fourth Consecutive Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Feature

THOROLD, Ont. (August 5, 2021) — Jordan Poirier picked up his fourth consecutive victory with the Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Saturday at Merrittville Speedway. Poirier had to contend with repeated challenges from Jim Huppunen trading the lead until Huppunen spun in turn two. Following the restart Poirier pulled away from Aaron Turkey and Ryan Turner for the victory. Liam Martin and Jamie Turner rounded out the top five.

Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Merrittville Speedway

Thorold, Ontario

Friday, August 6, 2021

Feature:

1. 28-Jordan Poirier

2. 68-Aaron Turkey

3. 91-Ryan Turner

4. 9-Liam Martin

5. 11-Jamie Turner

6. 1-Holly Porter

7. 5-DJ Christie

8. 70-Bailey Heard

9. 88h-Josh Hansen

10. 14h-Jim Huppenen

11. 90-Travis Cunningham

12. 84-Tyler Rand

13. 87x-Shone Evans

13. 15-Dan Nanticoke

14. 9b-Scott Burk

15. 13-Cory Turner

17. 46-Kevin Pauls