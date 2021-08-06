Jordan Poirier Wins Fourth Consecutive Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Feature

THOROLD, Ont. (August 5, 2021) — Jordan Poirier picked up his fourth consecutive victory with the Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Saturday at Merrittville Speedway. Poirier had to contend with repeated challenges from Jim Huppunen trading the lead until Huppunen spun in turn two. Following the restart Poirier pulled away from Aaron Turkey and Ryan Turner for the victory. Liam Martin and Jamie Turner rounded out the top five.
Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Merrittville Speedway
Thorold, Ontario
Friday, August 6, 2021
Feature:
1. 28-Jordan Poirier
2. 68-Aaron Turkey
3. 91-Ryan Turner
4. 9-Liam Martin
5. 11-Jamie Turner
6. 1-Holly Porter
7. 5-DJ Christie
8. 70-Bailey Heard
9. 88h-Josh Hansen
10. 14h-Jim Huppenen
11. 90-Travis Cunningham
12. 84-Tyler Rand
13. 87x-Shone Evans
13. 15-Dan Nanticoke
14. 9b-Scott Burk
15. 13-Cory Turner
17. 46-Kevin Pauls