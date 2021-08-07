Jadon Rogers Victorious at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (August 6, 2021) — Jadon Rogers won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Bloomington Speedway. The victory was Rogers’ sixth of the 2021 season. Jake Swanson, Jordan Kinser, Brayden Fox, and Braxton Cummings rounded out the top five.

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[5]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[7]

3. 70-Jordan Kinser[3]

4. 53-Brayden Fox[10]

5. 71B-Braxton Cummings[6]

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, August 6, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 34-Sterling Cling[1]

2. 35-Chris Babcock[2]

3. 5T-Jake Swanson[4]

4. 53-Brayden Fox[3]

5. 77-Hunter O’Neal[6]

6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 75-Andy Bradley[2]

2. 14-Jadon Rogers[4]

3. 04-AJ Hopkins[3]

4. 23-Colin Parker[1]

5. 16-Jackson Slone[5]

6. 79-Matt Humphrey[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 70-Jordan Kinser[1]

2. 71B-Braxton Cummings[3]

3. 44-Dickie Gaines[2]

4. 11P-Brady Short[4]

5. 16B-Harley Burns[5]

6. 26T-Matt Thompson[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[5]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[7]

3. 70-Jordan Kinser[3]

4. 53-Brayden Fox[10]

5. 71B-Braxton Cummings[6]

6. 44-Dickie Gaines[9]

7. 11P-Brady Short[12]

8. 75-Andy Bradley[2]

9. 16B-Harley Burns[15]

10. 34-Sterling Cling[1]

11. 16-Jackson Slone[14]

12. 26T-Matt Thompson[18]

13. 23-Colin Parker[11]

14. 79-Matt Humphrey[17]

15. 04-AJ Hopkins[8]

16. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[16]

17. 77-Hunter O’Neal[13]

18. 35-Chris Babcock[4]