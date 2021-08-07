Santos Wins King of the Win Feature at Veterans Motorplex

From David Sink

GREENBRIER, TN (August 6, 2021) — Bobby Santos III used patience and a late race pass to win the King of the Wing feature at Veterans Motorplex at the Rim Friday night. It was the second of three nights of racing as part of the “Midwest Tour” the series is currently campaigning.

Winged sprint cars were making their first appearance at the speedway since 2004. Eric Humphries established a new track record in qualifying with a 11.270 second lap around the high-banked quarter mile.

Jason Blonde took command of the event at the drop of the green from his outside front row starting position. He had built a sizeable lead by the halfway point. But Santos began to reel him in with the id of lap cars. By lap 30 Santos had caught him.

Santos attempted several passes on Blonde to no avail. Finally on lap 34, Blonde drifted high exciting tur two and left just enough room for Santos to get under him as the duo raced down the backstitch. Santos would take advantage of his opportunity to lead the final 16 laps and take the victory. Santos would beat Blonde to the checkered flag by 4.546 seconds.

The 50-lap feature went green to checkered in 12:54 minutes.

In victory lane Santos expressed his thoughts on the short, tight Veterans Motorplex at the Rim and how it wasn’t what he expected. “It turned out to be really fun. They inverted eight and we started seventh. We passed some cars and could move around. It felt really, racy. It turned out to be a fun racetrack. I gotta thank my crew and I’m happy to get a King of the Wing win on this tour”.

“Initially Blonde was running away. I dint think we were gonna catch him. Then we started catching him slowly the longer that run went. I saw my opportunity to pass was off two, because he was drifting wide, and I was just trying to cross him over. I made a couple shots at it and finally timed it right and got a good run to pull the pass off” concluded Santos.

The series will conclude its “Midwest Tour” with a visit to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Saturday night.

King of the Wing Sprint Car Series

Veterans Motor Speedway

Greenbrier, Tennesssee

Friday, August 6, 2021

1. 22a-Bobby Santos III

2. 42-Jason Blonde

3. 15-Eric Humphries

4. 16-Austyn Gossel

5. 6g-Bryan Gossel

6. 68-Mike Anderson

7. 55-Tommy Nichols

8. 24-Matt Elliott

9. 44-Teddy Alberts

10. 11-Tom Paterson

11. 22g-Johnny Gilbertson

12. 69-Kevin Feeney

DNS Donnie Goodwin