Sheldon Haudenschild Scores Third Career Victory at Pevely

From Brian Walker

PEVELY, MO (August 6, 2021) — It’s like poetry in motion watching Sheldon Haudenschild attack Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 like his life depends on it.

Whereas his father Jac Haudenschild rose to fame during “The Wild Child” days at Eldora Speedway, young Sheldon has created his own version of must-see-TV when he takes the NOS Energy Drink, Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing #17 to Pevely, MO.

At 27-years-old, with 354 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Features under his belt, no track has consistently offered more highlights or more victory lane trips for Haudenschild than the I-55 bullring. He’s a 20-time winner with The Greatest Show on Dirt, yet the only facility he’s conquered on multiple occasions remains I-55.

The numbers speak for themselves, but the tape really shows all.

Prior to Friday’s dominance, which gave him six triumphs in 2021, there was the 2019 Ironman 55 when he delivered a jaw-dropping beatdown to win the $20,000 title by 10.308 seconds, all while lapping his way into the top-five.

On this night, a similar act was in store. After sitting in second for the opening six laps, Haudenschild pounced on Logan Schuchart to take the lead and began his march into lap traffic. Like 2019, it was a non-stop affair, but this time only 35 laps as he and Brad Sweet raced through lap traffic.

The margin of victory was much different, only 1.431 seconds this time, but he still lapped all the way up to seventh.

With ease it seemed, the Wooster, OH native trod a tricky cushion placed atop the track and planted his Hoosier Tire against the fence lap-after-lap. There were a few close calls as Sweet kept the pressure mounted, but Haudenschild was not to be denied at his best track on tour.

A $10,000 win equals Sheldon with his dad Jac at three World of Outlaws wins on the Missouri 1/4-mile.

For Brad Sweet, his quest for perfection was cut short by only one position. The Grass Valley, CA native entered the evening with a remarkable five-for-five record in the state of Missouri this year, including a sweep of I-55 in April. The chances seemed good when he raced into second on Lap 7, but it became tough to create a serious challenge with lappers here, there, and everywhere.

Ultimately, it was P2 for the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49. Sweet now has 25 podium finishes this season and extended his points lead with a third consecutive World of Outlaws title sitting only 29 races away.

Closing out the top-five on Friday night was Watertown, CT’s David Gravel in third aboard the Big Game Motorsports #2, Hanover, PA’s Logan Schuchart in fourth with his Shark Racing #1S, and Lemoore, CA’s Carson Macedo with his 16th consecutive top-seven by taking fifth for the Jason Johnson Racing #41.

Rounding out the top-ten on the Night Before the Ironman was Donny Schatz in sixth, James McFadden in seventh, Jacob Allen in eighth, Spencer Bayston in ninth, and Parker Price-Miller in tenth with KSE Hard Charger honors coming from 21st.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Friday, August 6, 2021

Slick Woody’s Qualifying

1. 83-Parker Price-Miller, 10.438

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.461

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.492

4. 2-David Gravel, 10.502

5. 49-Brad Sweet, 10.537

6. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.544

7. 11-Spencer Bayston, 10.547

8. 1A-Jacob Allen, 10.596

9. 44-Cale Thomas, 10.6

10. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.617

11. 24-Rico Abreu, 10.636

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 10.666

13. 7S-Jason Sides, 10.666

14. 9-James McFadden, 10.672

15. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 10.679

16. 51B-Joe B-Miller, 10.686

17. 13-Justin Peck, 10.697

18. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 10.699

19. 47N-Marcus Dumesny, 10.701

20. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 10.711

21. O7-Skylar Gee, 10.731

22. 48-Danny Dietrich, 10.759

23. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 10.812

24. 98-Clinton Boyles, 10.926

25. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 10.933

26. 3N-Jake Neuman, 10.964

27. 53-Jessie Attard, 11.107

28. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 11.226

29. 28-Jason Keith, 11.307

30. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 11.43

31. 20G-Noah Gass, 11.451

32. 8S-Steve Short, 11.78

33. 1-Jeff Masson, 11.812

DRYDENE Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 49-Brad Sweet [2]

2. 44-Cale Thomas [3]

3. O7-Skylar Gee [6]

4. 13-Justin Peck [5]

5. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [7]

6. 28-Jason Keith [8]

7. 7S-Jason Sides [4]

8. 1-Jeff Masson [9]

9. 83-Parker Price-Miller [1]

DRYDENE Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart [1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo [2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz [3]

4. 9-James McFadden [4]

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [5]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich [6]

7. 3N-Jake Neuman [7]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle [8]

DRYDENE Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]

2. 11-Spencer Bayston [2]

3. 24-Rico Abreu [3]

4. 47N-Marcus Dumesny [5]

5. 20G-Noah Gass [8]

6. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips [4]

7. 49J-Josh Schneiderman [6]

8. 53-Jessie Attard [7]

DRYDENE Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):

1. 2-David Gravel [1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen [2]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [3]

4. 51B-Joe B-Miller [4]

5. 2C-Wayne Johnson [5]

6. 98-Clinton Boyles [6]

7. 50K-Kyle Bellm [7]

8. 8S-Steve Short [8]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (8 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [6]

3. 44-Cale Thomas [2]

4. 49-Brad Sweet [5]

5. 2-David Gravel [3]

6. 41-Carson Macedo [8]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen [7]

8. 11-Spencer Bayston [4]

Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps):

1. 83-Parker Price-Miller [1][-]

2. 7S-Jason Sides [2][-]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich [4][-]

4. 98-Clinton Boyles [6][-]

5. 3N-Jake Neuman [7][$300]

6. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips [5][$250]

7. 53-Jessie Attard [12][$225]

8. 49J-Josh Schneiderman [8][$200]

9. 50K-Kyle Bellm [9][$200]

10. 28-Jason Keith [3][$200]

11. 8S-Steve Short [13][$200]

12. 1-Jeff Masson [10][$200]

13. 2K-Kevin Ingle [11][$200]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps):

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [1][$10,000]

2. 49-Brad Sweet [4][$5,500]

3. 2-David Gravel [5][$3,200]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart [2][$2,600]

5. 41-Carson Macedo [6][$2,350]

6. 15-Donny Schatz [10][$2,150]

7. 9-James McFadden [14][$2,100]

8. 1A-Jacob Allen [7][$1,950]

9. 11-Spencer Bayston [8][$1,900]

10. 83-Parker Price-Miller [21][$1,850]

11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [12][$1,400]

12. 24-Rico Abreu [11][$1,200]

13. 51B-Joe B-Miller [16][$1,000]

14. 11K-Kraig Kinser [18][$950]

15. 2C-Wayne Johnson [20][$900]

16. 7S-Jason Sides [22][$900]

17. 48-Danny Dietrich [23][$900]

18. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [17][$900]

19. 47N-Marcus Dumesny [15][$900]

20. O7-Skylar Gee [9][$900]

21. 98-Clinton Boyles [24][$900]

22. 20G-Noah Gass [19][$900]

23. 44-Cale Thomas [3][$900]

24. 13-Justin Peck [13][$900]

Lap Leaders Logan Schuchart 1-6, Sheldon Haudenschild 7-35

KSE Hard Charger Award: 83-Parker Price-Miller[+11]