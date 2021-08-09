Santa Maria Raceway Ceases Operations

(August 9, 2021) — Santa Maria Speedway announced Monday that all operations at the facility have shut down for the foreseeable future.

Track owner Nick Duggan made the announcement in a lengthy post on the track’s Facebook page. Dugan claims that County of San Luis Obispo and the Costa Pacifica Estates Homeowners Association changed in allowable operation of the facility to hold non-racing events.

Duggan cited no longer having the means to continue pursuing the matter legally and were closing operations other than a couple of contractual obligations the track has for this year.

Santa Maria was scheduled to have a USAC /CRA Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast Sprint Cars, and Western States midgets in August along with King of the West Sprint Car Series event in September.