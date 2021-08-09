Steven Shebester Wins The Suggs Classic At The Devil’s Bowl

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (August 7, 2021) Capturing his sixth career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester rolled from deep to capture the 7th annual Johnny Suggs Classic at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Rolling to the green from ninth, the City Vending No. 22x rolled into the top three on Lap 8. Chasing until Lap 14, the following lap saw Shebester capturing the lead from Fort Worth’s Jason Howell. Leaving the No. 44 to contend with Justin Zimmerman, the No. 1 stole the runner-up spot with two laps to run. A huge run on Shebester on the closing lap, the No. 22x made it to the line over Zimmerman by 0.059-seconds.

Jason Howell held on for third, with Justin Melton and Michelle Parson completing the top five.

Sixth went to Paul White, followed by Chase Parson. Caden McCreary, Jimmy Gardner, and Neal Metuska made the top ten.

The next outing for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is August 13 at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco and August 24 at Lawton Speedway.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Qualifying (3 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell, 00:17.590[6]; 2. 118-Scott Evans, 00:17.836[5]; 3. 11-Justin Melton, 00:17.879[13]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman, 00:17.907[7]; 5. 1-Paul White, 00:18.114[9]; 6. 48-Caden McCreary, 00:18.204[12]; 7. 57-Chase Parson, 00:18.222[1]; 8. 21-Michelle Parson, 00:18.423[15]; 9. 51-Jimmy Gardner, 00:18.513[11]; 10. 31-Mason Smith, 00:18.544[10]; 11. 22X-Steven Shebester, 00:18.791[3]; 12. 18S-Austin Smith, 00:18.980[14]; 13. 48X-Neal Metuska, 00:19.072[2]; 14. 63-Chris Williams, 00:19.124[8]; 15. 52-JD Fry, 00:19.434[4]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell[1]; 2. 11-Justin Melton[2]; 3. 57-Chase Parson[4]; 4. 1-Paul White[3]; 5. 22X-Steven Shebester[6]; 6. 51-Jimmy Gardner[5]; 7. 48X-Neal Metuska[7]; 8. 52-JD Fry[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[2]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 3. 48-Caden McCreary[3]; 4. 21-Michelle Parson[4]; 5. 18S-Austin Smith[6]; 6. 63-Chris Williams[7]; 7. 31-Mason Smith[5]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester[9]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 3. 44-Jason Howell[2]; 4. 11-Justin Melton[3]; 5. 21-Michelle Parson[7]; 6. 1-Paul White[8]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[5]; 8. 48-Caden McCreary[6]; 9. 51-Jimmy Gardner[12]; 10. 48X-Neal Metuska[13]; 11. 118-Scott Evans[4]; 12. 63-Chris Williams[11]; 13. 18S-Austin Smith[10]; 14. 52-JD Fry[15]; 15. 31-Mason Smith[14]