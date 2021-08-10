What’s Going on at Knoxville Raceway Today!

From Knoxville Raceway

Annual Queen’s Contest Tonight

The 2021 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Queen and her court will be crowned tonight in the annual Knoxville Nationals Queen’s Contest.

Eleven girls from eight different states are entered this year.

The Queen’s Contest is open to fans in Dyer-Hudson Hall at 7pm.

“Welcome to NOSville” Party at Dingus Tonight!

Join us TONIGHT for the official kick-off of the 60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s!

The “Welcome to NOSville” Glow Party is open to all fans 21 and over at Dingus Lounge from 9pm until 2am.

We’ll have NOS swag for fans, a DJ with the best tunes, and a full house of the greatest race fans in the world.

Yoga on the Roof Tomorrow

What’s the best way to start a race day? Yoga on the roof of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Mimosas!

Local yoga instructor Mollie Keitges will lead the roof top classes at 9am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. Mimosas will be served at the end of each class.

Classes are FREE if you show your ticket for that night’s races. If you do not have a ticket, classes are $5 per person.

Kyle Larson’s Drive for 5 Slideways Showcase Karting Event

Kyle Larson will host the inaugural Drive for 5 Slideways Showcase presented by Priority Aviation at Slideways from Noon-2pm on Wednesday, August 11.

Only five seats remain to race go karts against Kyle Larson, Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney, Carson Macedo and Brad Sweet. All participants will also receive a limited edition participant t-shirt and goody bag.

Registration is available online here. A voluntary entry donation of $5 per person or $20 per car is encouraged. Proceeds benefit the Kyle Larson Foundation and its initiatives.

Follow the event’s Facebook page and Twitter account for updated information and driver announcements.