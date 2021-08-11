CRSA Sprints Eye Double Features & Danny Willmes Memorial at Land of Legends

By Steve Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The third leg of the Land of Legends “Triple Double” will race to completion this Saturday night. Paul Cole has hosted the Big Block Modified Super DIRTcar Series for double features, 360 Sprint Cars for double features and now the CRSA Sprints for double features coming up Saturday night.

The event will start with hot laps and heat races to qualify drivers for the Danny Willmes Memorial- the second feature scheduled for the 305 sprint contingent. Following the track’s brief intermission, the rained out June 19 feature will run with the lineup for that feature already set by qualifying from that night.

The feature from June 19 will follow the $750-to-win purse structure as follows:

1. $750

2. $400

3. $325

4. $300

5. $250

6. $225

7. $200

8. $190

9. $180

10. $175

11. $170

12. $165

13. $160

14. $155

15-24. $150

Friends of Danny Willmes have contributed a total of $1,250 that is being added to the purse for the nightcap event presented by Midstate Basement Authorities. The Danny Willmes Memorial is run in memory of a massive supporter of local sprint car racing. A racing enthusiast, Willmes prided himself on being just as big a silent supporter “behind the scenes” as he was being a sponsor on the side of his team cars. Willmes passed away in the Fall of 2019, just hours after his longtime friend and team driver Darryl Ruggles delivered the feature trophy that clinched them the track title that season.

The Danny Willmes Memorial will follow a special purse structure with $1,250 added courtesy of the “Friends of Danny Willmes”:

1. $1,000

2. $650

3. $400

4. $300

5. $250

6. $225

7. $200

8. $190

9. $180

10. $175

11. $170

12. $165

13. $160

14. $160

15. $160

16. $160

17. $160

18. $160

19. $160

20. $160

21. $150

22. $150

23. $150

24. $150

CRSA Sprints & Land of Legends Raceway Welcome Midstate Basement Authorities

A new sponsor to Land of Legends Raceway and tour sponsor for the CRSA Sprints- Midstate Basement Authorities will present the double feature night card at the Paul Cole- promoted facility. Midstate has also doubled down on sponsorship and increased exposure in 2021 by backing Rookie of the Year candidate Kyle Pierce. Pierce, who scored his first career CRSA victory in Round 1 of their 16-race series at Penn Can, currently sits fifth in CRSA points with 1 win, 2 Top 5’s and 5 Top 10’s in eight completed events.

Midstate Basement Authorities is Central New York’s trusted full-service basement waterproofing and foundation repair contractor. Midstate specializes in basement waterproofing, water control systems, crawl space encapsulation, foundation/structure repair, dehumidification, concrete leveling/lifting, sump pump systems and shotcrete installation. Visit them online at www.midstatebasement.com or by phone at (607) 387-4825.