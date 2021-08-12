Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule – Thursday August 12, 2021

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Wolfe Eye Clinic Qualifying Night
Events times and appearances subject to change.
8:00 A.M. – 12:00 p.m: All You Can Eat Pancakes – National Guard Armory in Knoxville, Iowa
8:00 A.M: Knoxville Ticket office opens
8:00 A.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum opens
9:00 A.M: 19th Mini-Nationals at Slideways Karting Center
9:00 A.M: Rooftop Yoga on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower
9:00 A.M: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum General Membership Meeting (All Members Welcome) – Second Floor
10:00 A.M: Knoxville Nationals trade show opens in the Skate Pit
11:00 A.M: “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Doug Auld (Sprint Car & Midget Magazine), Tyler Courtney, and Tim Clauson – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater
11:00 A.M: Bob Trostle Garage autograph session featuring Justin Henderson, Cory Eliason, McKenna Hasse and Harli White at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.
1:00 P.M: Bob Trostle Garage autograph session featuring Davey Heskin, Brad Doty, Kyle Larson, and David Gravel at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
1:30 P.M: “Sprint Car Racing: State of the Union” with Larry Boos (Montpelier Motor Speedway), Steve Beitler (Skagit Speedway) Rex LeJeune (Attica Raceway Park), and Steve Sinclair (IRA) – National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Second Floor
2:00 P.M: PA Posse Party at Peace Tree Taproom in Downtown Knoxville, Iowa
2:00 P.M: Pit gates open
3:00 P.M: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone opens featuring an ice cream party courtesy of Jersey Freeze
3:00 P.M: Bob Trostle Garage autograph session featuring Matt Juhl, Giovanni Scelzi, Roger Crockett, and Riley Goodno at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum
5:00 P.M: Live Trackside from Knoxville Raceway on KNIA 95.3 /94.3 and KNIAKRLS.com
5:30 P.M: Grandstands open
6:00 P.M: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit on the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage – DIRTVision goes live
7:00 P.M: Race Nights Live on KNIA 95.3 /94.3 and KNIAKRLS.com
7:15 P.M: Hot Laps
Post-Race: Damon Dotson Band live on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage
Post-Race: 52nd Chicken Feed at the West End of the Grandstands