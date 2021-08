Friday is the “Hard Knox” portion of the 60th Annual NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series presented by Casey’s. Four drivers will lock themselves into the finale or try to improve their position in one of the other main events on Saturday.

The Knoxville Nationals is available on DIRTVision.com pay per view or free audio or audio via KNIAKRLS.com.

Our updates will be available on our Facebook and Twitter pages along with results posted below.