Larson Makes His Dream a Reality by Winning the Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) — Kyle Larson fulfilled a lifelong dream by winning the 60th edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. Larson took the lead from Donny Schatz just before the halfway point and held off a last lap surge by Schatz. With prize and lap money Larson took home $176,000 for the victory.
60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Saturday, August 14, 2021
A-Main (50 Laps)
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 15-Donny Schatz
3. 49-Brad Sweet
4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi
5. 1S-Logan Schuchart
6. 19-Brent Marks
7. 9-James McFadden
8. 83-Kasey Kahne
9. 41-Carson Macedo
10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild
11. 14-Kerry Madsen
12. 0-Brooke Tatnell
13. 73-Justin Peck
14. 71-Shane Stewart
15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
16. 49X-Ian Madsen
17. 39M-Anthony Macri
18. 2-David Gravel
19. 21-Brian Brown
20. 7BC-Tyler Courtney
21. 26-Cory Eliason
22. 7-Justin Henderson
23. 24R-Rico Abreu
24. 48-Danny Dietrich