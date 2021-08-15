Larson Makes His Dream a Reality by Winning the Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 14, 2021) — Kyle Larson fulfilled a lifelong dream by winning the 60th edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. Larson took the lead from Donny Schatz just before the halfway point and held off a last lap surge by Schatz. With prize and lap money Larson took home $176,000 for the victory.

More on this race to come.

60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 14, 2021

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson

2. 15-Donny Schatz

3. 49-Brad Sweet

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart

6. 19-Brent Marks

7. 9-James McFadden

8. 83-Kasey Kahne

9. 41-Carson Macedo

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild

11. 14-Kerry Madsen

12. 0-Brooke Tatnell

13. 73-Justin Peck

14. 71-Shane Stewart

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

16. 49X-Ian Madsen

17. 39M-Anthony Macri

18. 2-David Gravel

19. 21-Brian Brown

20. 7BC-Tyler Courtney

21. 26-Cory Eliason

22. 7-Justin Henderson

23. 24R-Rico Abreu

24. 48-Danny Dietrich