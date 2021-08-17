McDermand and Baugh Split 20’s

By Quinn McCabe

August 16, 2021, Sun Prairie, WI– On a picture-perfect Sunday night, the Badger Midgets returned to action at Angell Park Speedway. On the docket for the evening were two midget features and a full program of racing from the Dirt King Late Models and Modifieds. Chase McDermand and Andy Baugh captured the A-Mains respectively.

The evening began when Zac Boden laid down another scorcher of a lap to claim Schoenfeld Headers quick time honors in his Red Arrow Electric #51 besting 33 others. In preliminary action “Danger Dave” Dave Collins Jr. took the win in the Madison Extinguishers Non-Qualifiers race. In the Auto Meter Heat #1, Jeff Zelinski shook off whatever mechanical bug that has plagued the team the last several nights to grab the win. Series point leader McDermand brought home Simpson Race Products Heat #2 extending his point advantage over the field. And Boden would take the checkers in Behlings Race Equipment Heat #3, the final heat race of the night.

In B-Main action, the fans witnessed 18 starters fighting for the final seven spots to lock into the events A-Main. When the dust settled it was a multi-time series champ, Scott Hatton, scoring the win. The top seven include Kurt Mayhew, Collins, Jake Dohner, Cody Weisensel, Ken Hanson, and Kyle Koch all advancing to the A-Main.

In the first of two Badger Midget A’s, saw Chase McDermand jump to the cushion and managed to slip off into the distance early. A couple of late-race restart challenges from Jack Routson came up a little short as McDermand powered to his seventh win of the season. His bid to become only the third driver to win three straight series crowns becomes a little bit more of a reality with just seven nights remaining on the 2021 schedule. McDermand and Routson were followed home by Baugh, Lamont Critchett, and Hatton. Hatton, from the B-Main, was the hard charger finishing fifth in the event.

The second A-Main for the midgets saw a crowning for the “3 for All” mini-series champion. This race was a make-up event from the time shortened “Salute to Bryan Gapinski” evening. Kevin Olson led the field into one and that’s as far as they made it before calamity hit. Leading rookie contender Kyle Stark and veteran Kevin Olson tangled at the front of the field causing several cars to go around. When the race restarted McDermand jumped to the lead and checked out. With a handful of laps remaining McDermand began working a big pack of traffic which slowed his progress allowing Andy Baugh to close over a straightaway gap. Baugh was able to use the traffic to his advantage locking McDermand in behind another car as he snuck through on the low side of three and four to secure the top spot for good. Baugh took home his second win of the season with McDermand, Routson, Critchett, and Boden rounding out the top five. With his second-place effort, McDermand was crowned the “3 for All” champion having finishes of first at Gravity Park Speedway, a second at Tomahawk Speedway, and a second at Angell Park Speedway.

The series heads to Sycamore next Saturday night August 21, before returning to Angell Park Speedway Sunday for the Cornfest.

Howard Law Cash Draw: Zach Boden

Advanced Race Suspension Hard Charger: Scott Hatton

Badger Midget Series 3-4-All Points: 1. Chase McDermand 309; 2. Andy Baugh 243; 3. Zach Boden 211; 4. Kyle Stark 187; 5. Kevin Douglas 177; 6. Lamont Critchett 172; 7. Mike Stroik 161; 8. Jim Fuerst 142; 9. Kurt Mayhew 140; 10. Jeremy Douglas 139.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 1508; 2. Zach Boden 996; 3. Lamont Critchett 926; 4. Kyle Stark 918; 5. Andy Baugh 867; 6. Kevin Olson 800; 7. Mike Stroik 771; 8. Kevin Douglas 685; 9. Kyle Koch 664; 10. Cody Weisensel 593.

Results for 8/15/2021 at Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

Badger Midgets 34 Entries

Lap Leaders: Todd Kluever 1-5, Chase McDermand 6-20

A Feature 20 Laps

1. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 2. 57-Jack Routson[4]; 3. 6B-Andy Baugh[3]; 4. 14-Lamont Critchett[6]; 5. 1-Scott Hatton[16]; 6. 51-Zach Boden[9]; 7. 55-Todd Kluever[1]; 8. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski[7]; 9. 5K-Kevin Douglas[2]; 10. 24-Aaron Muhle[12]; 11. 20D-Derek Doerr[11]; 12. 9K-Kevin Olson[14]; 13. 98-Jordan Nelson[13]; 14. 28-Jim Fuerst[15]; 15. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[17]; 16. 71-Kyle Koch[22]; 17. 87-Jake Dohner[19]; 18. 2-Kyle Stark[5]; 19. 9S-Mike Stroik[10]; 20. 77-Ken Hanson[21]; 21. 20-Cody Weisensel[20]; 22. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[18]

B Feature 1 12 Laps | High Performance Lubricants

1. 1-Scott Hatton[7]; 2. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[1]; 3. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[9]; 4. 87-Jake Dohner[3]; 5. 20-Cody Weisensel[12]; 6. 77-Ken Hanson[2]; 7. 71-Kyle Koch[5]; 8. 8-Jake Goeglein[10]; 9. 10-Charlie Spoonmore[11]; 10. 29-Harrison Kleven[13]; 11. 76-Mike Unger[18]; 12. 92-Dan Kleven[14]; 13. 31-Shay Sassano[15]; 14. 6-Jeremy Douglas[4]; 15. 39-Dwight Stefan[16]; 16. 53-Aaron Schuck[8]

Non Qualifier 8 Laps | Madison Extinguisher Service

1. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[6]; 2. 8-Jake Goeglein[2]; 3. 10-Charlie Spoonmore[3]; 4. 20-Cody Weisensel[9]; 5. 29-Harrison Kleven[4]; 6. 92-Dan Kleven[1]; 7. 31-Shay Sassano[5]; 8. 39-Dwight Stefan[7]; 9. 15C-RJ Corson[8]; 10. 76-Mike Unger[10]

Heat 1 8 Laps | Auto Meter

1. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski[8]; 2. 2-Kyle Stark[7]; 3. 9K-Kevin Olson[2]; 4. 9S-Mike Stroik[5]; 5. 24-Aaron Muhle[4]; 6. 87-Jake Dohner[6]; 7. 27-Charles Kunz[3]; 8. 3-Robbie Ray[1]

Heat 2 8 Laps | Simpson Race Products

1. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 2. 20D-Derek Doerr[4]; 3. 6B-Andy Baugh[6]; 4. 55-Todd Kluever[5]; 5. 14-Lamont Critchett[7]; 6. 77-Ken Hanson[1]; 7. 71-Kyle Koch[2]; 8. 53-Aaron Schuck[3]

Heat 3 8 Laps | Behlings Racing Equipment

1. 51-Zach Boden[8]; 2. 98-Jordan Nelson[2]; 3. 28-Jim Fuerst[1]; 4. 57-Jack Routson[6]; 5. 5K-Kevin Douglas[5]; 6. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[4]; 7. 6-Jeremy Douglas[3]; 8. 1-Scott Hatton[7]

Qualifying | Schoenfeld Headers

1. 51-Zach Boden, 14.447[6]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand, 14.454[7]; 3. 15Z-Jeff Zelinski, 14.921[23]; 4. 1-Scott Hatton, 15.005[5]; 5. 14-Lamont Critchett, 15.018[1]; 6. 2-Kyle Stark, 15.196[4]; 7. 57-Jack Routson, 15.199[27]; 8. 6B-Andy Baugh, 15.298[10]; 9. 87-Jake Dohner, 15.439[3]; 10. 5K-Kevin Douglas, 15.510[14]; 11. 55-Todd Kluever, 15.543[11]; 12. 9S-Mike Stroik, 15.601[15]; 13. 21K-Kurt Mayhew, 15.612[17]; 14. 20D-Derek Doerr, 15.612[19]; 15. 24-Aaron Muhle, 15.916[2]; 16. 6-Jeremy Douglas, 15.941[22]; 17. 53-Aaron Schuck, 15.973[25]; 18. 27-Charles Kunz, 15.994[32]; 19. 98-Jordan Nelson, 16.027[26]; 20. 71-Kyle Koch, 16.062[12]; 21. 9K-Kevin Olson, 16.067[16]; 22. 28-Jim Fuerst, 16.073[24]; 23. 77-Ken Hanson, 16.078[8]; 24. 3-Robbie Ray, 16.167[18]; 25. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 16.582[13]; 26. 31-Shay Sassano, 16.658[9]; 27. 29-Harrison Kleven, 16.701[29]; 28. 10-Charlie Spoonmore, 16.718[30]; 29. 8-Jake Goeglein, 16.986[33]; 30. 92-Dan Kleven, 17.286[21]; 31. 39-Dwight Stefan, 19.972; 32. 15C-RJ Corson, NT; 33. 20-Cody Weisensel, NT; 34. 76-Mike Unger, NT