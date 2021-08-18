Big Weekend Looms for Sprint Invaders at Donnellson, West Burlington!

By Bill W

August 17, 2021 – The week after the Knoxville Nationals means a traditional doubleheader for the Sprint Invaders, and this year is no different. A pair of $2,000 to win events are scheduled at the Lee County Speedway near Donnellson, Iowa Friday, and at the 34 Raceway near West Burlington, Iowa Saturday.

Two-time series’ champion, Chris Martin, leads the current point race, ahead of Jonathan Cornell, Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and Kaley Gharst. Tanner Gebhardt, Daniel Bergquist, Wyatt Wilkerson, Josh Schneiderman and Brayden Gaylord round out the top ten.

Friday marks the 47th visit for the Sprint Invaders to the Lee County Fairgrounds 3/8-mile oval. A May event was lost to weather. Chris Martin and Josh Schneiderman were victorious there in 2020. Kaley Gharst leads the all-time win list at Lee County with six victories. John Schulz has five wins, and Matt Sutton and Terry McCarl four. Other multi-time winners include Jeff Mitrisin (3), Randy Martin (3), Bobby Hawks (2), Jesse Giannetto (2), Russ Hall (2) and Jerrod Hull (2). Schulz won the first meeting there on June 2, 2002.

Gate open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with hot laps scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, veterans and students (11-17) are $10. Kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods, and IMCA Sport Compacts will also be in action.

Saturday will see the 69th feature run in Sprint Invaders history at 34 Raceway. Paul Nienhiser won the series’ opener in May. Matt Rogerson and Jerrod Hull have five wins apiece at 34 in Sprint Invaders action. John Schulz, Josh Schneiderman and Dustin Selvage have four wins. Three-time winners include Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Nienhiser. Mike Houseman Jr. and Joey Moughan are two-time winners. Hull won the inaugural appearance for the series on August 30, 2003.

Hot laps commence at 6:15 p.m. Saturday with racing to follow. Adult general admission is $15, Students 11 and over are $13, and 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Sport Compacts will also be in action.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill, Bags Green Mountain Pellets, and a whole processed hog thanks to the Mighty Miss Grill Company, Jamison Farms and 34 Raceway! The package, benefiting the Sprint Invaders Association, is valued at nearly $1,000. Tickets are just $10 each or three for $20. Get yours by visiting the beer window at 34 Raceway, a Sprint Invaders volunteer, member or driver! The drawing will be held Friday, August 20 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson.

2021 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1040

Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO, 1022

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1012

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 998

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 981

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 960

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 918

Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA, 878

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 820

Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA, 760

Tim Moore, Moline, IL, 674

Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 559

Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 532

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 524

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 434

Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 374

Travis Porter, Rock Island, IL, 336

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 216

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 210

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 198

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 194

Rob Kubli, Milo, IA, 190

Braydn Greubel, Lacona, IA, 160

Other Feature Winners: Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL