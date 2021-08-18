Format Unveiled for I-30 Speedway’s Non-Wing Short Track Nationals

By Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 17, 2021) – Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway has long been a destination for winged Sprint Car fans chasing down the Short Track Nationals during the latter portion of each year.

Now, the high-banked ¼-mile clay oval offers up a derivative of the crown jewel event with the Inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals presented by KNP Painting featuring the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Cars on Friday and Saturday, August 27-28.

The two-night tilt offers up $1,000-to-win and $200-to-start for the Friday night preliminary and then $5,000-to-win and $500-to-start for the Saturday night Wingless Short Track Nationals finale.

A $100 entry fee includes a two-day pit pass if paid by August 26. Late entry is $100 with no pit pass included.

The Friday card will include heat races lined up by pill draw with passing points in effect to set the feature field.

Points accumulated on Friday night will set the Saturday night heat race lineups with more points on the line that will determine championship feature lineups.

Event points will be awarded as follows:

Friday Heat Races – 1st – 20, 2nd -18, 3rd – 16, 4th – 14th, etc.

Additionally, 0.5 points will be awarded for each heat race position gained and 0.3 points will be deducted for each position lost in heat race action.

A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th -60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50.

B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 48, 2nd -46, 3rd – 44, etc.

Saturday heat races will be lined up based upon point totals with a six-car invert in each heat race. Saturday heat points (1st – 30, 2nd – 27, 3rd – 24, 4th – 21, 5th – 18, etc.) are added to preliminary night totals to determine balance of “A” Main and “B” Main(s) lineups.

The 600-cc Micro Sprints and Southern Outlaw Late Models will join in on the Friday portion with IMCA Modifieds, Dixon Road U-Pull-It Factory Stocks and Young Guns taking part in the Saturday card. Racing action goes green at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

General admission is just $10 on Friday and then $20 on Saturday with children 12 and under admitted free compliments of Dove Plumbing. Pit passes are $30 each night.

With three wins to his credit thus far, Justin Zimmerman is the current ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car points leader with former USAC Silver Crown champion Paul White and the rookie trio of Mason Smith, Caden McCreary and Dalton Stevens filling out the current top five in points.

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Wingless Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.