Kahne Takes Over Roth Ride for Remainder of the 2021 World of Outlaws Tour

(August 19, 2021) — Roth Motorsports announced Wednesday that Kasey Kahne would finish out the remainder of the 2021 season on the World of Outlaws tour for their race team. The announcement comes on the heels of Kahne’s podium finish at the Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway and eighth place finish at the Knoxville Nationals.

Kahne was brought in after Aaron Reutzel was suspended from World of Outlaws competition after a chassis inspection sticker was found to be transferred between chassis. Reutzel was suspended for 30 days and issued a $10,000 fire for the infraction.

Reutzell also put out a statement on Thursday indicating he was not comfortable with the proposal made by the team to finish out the season and decided to go in a different direction. Reutzel is expected to return to sprint car racing with a different team once his suspension has been served.

Kahne has driven for Roth Motorsports previously during the mid-2000’s and earlier this season at the Peter Murphy Classic for the team Roth fields on the west coast for regional competition. Grant Boyum will be in the role of crew chief for the remainder of the campaign.