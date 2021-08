Allstar Performance Event List: August 20-22, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 20-22, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM – USA – POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Carolina Speedway – Gastonia, NC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League

Claremont Motorsports Park – Claremont, NH – USA – International Supermodified Association

Crawford County Speedway – Dension, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Deming Speedway – Everson, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Dog Hollow Speedway – Northern Cambria, PA – USA – RUSH Sprint Car Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Double Down Twin Features

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – ISCS Week of Speed

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Jackson County Speedway – Jackson, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Jackson County Speedway – Jackson, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Lee County Speedway – Donnellson, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lexinton 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association

Lexinton 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Northern Tour Leg #2

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

the New Tulsa Speedway – Tulsa, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association

Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association – Daffodil Cup

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, August 21, 2021

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Alien Motor Speedway – Roswell, NM – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM – USA – POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series

Bandit Speedway – Box Elder, SD – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradfort, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devils Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Dothan Motor Speedway – Cottonweood, AL – USA – LoBuck Sprint Car Series

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Galesburg Speedway – Galesburg, MI – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – ISCS Week of Speed

Hidden Valley Speedway – Clearfield, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Honor Speedway – Pueblo, CO – USA – Rocky Mountain Midget Association

I-35 Speedway – Winston, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL – USA – USAC Silver Crown Series – Bettenhausen 100

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Laurens County Speedway – Laurens, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Dick Gaines Memorial

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Barry Skelly Memorial

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Barry Skelly Memorial

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League – Camfield Memorial

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Sprintcar Racing League

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Michael’s Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Michael’s Mercer Raceway – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Nevada Speedway – Nevada, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Johnny Key Classic

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Western Midget Racing

Off Road Speedway – Norfolk, NE – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Orland Raceway – Orland, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – 350 Supermodifieds – Season Championship

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – Season Championship

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Season Championship

Outlaw Speedway – Perkinston, MS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – Senior Sprints

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series – California Racers Hall of Fame Night

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Soares Classic

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Red River Rumble

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Lyndon Moss Memorial $10,000 to win

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Shady Bowl Speedway – De Graff, OH – USA – Must See Racing Lites

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sycamore Speedway – Sycamore, IL – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

US 24 Raceway – Logansport, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions / FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance

Western Speedway – Victoria, BC – CAN – Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association – Daffodil Cup

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Fair

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – USA – NEMA Lites

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasset, ME – USA – NEMA Midget Car Series

Woodhull Speedway – Woodhull, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Corn Fest

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Corn Fest

Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway – Bloomsburg, PA – USA – United Racing Club

Cornwall Speedway – Cornwall, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – USA – World of Outlaws

Missouri State Fair Speedway – Sedalia, MO – USA – POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Series

the New Tulsa Speedway – Tulsa, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Armin Hostetter Memorial