Placerville Speedway Latest Update

By Gary Thomas

Latest update on Placerville Speedway as of Sunday August 22nd: Russell Motorsports Inc. has announced that the final points event scheduled for next weekend on Saturday August 28th has been canceled due to the ongoing Calder Fire. We had previously announced the cancelation of the event scheduled for next Wednesday as well.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our families, employees, teams, fans, track partners and entire community that has been impacted by the fires, as well as the personnel battling the blaze. The following link has information about donating to those affected by the fires https://edcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1792

With not knowing how long the fires will last, we are unsure of where the last weekly show can be rescheduled, therefore this will also bring an end to our championship point season. Congratulations to our track champions for 2021, which include Andy Forsberg with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Dan Jinkerson with the Ltd. Late Models and Nick Baldwin with the Pure Stocks.

We will continue to update everyone on the remaining events scheduled for Placerville Speedway as soon as we receive information leading up to them.