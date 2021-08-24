Huset’s Speedway Welcomes NOSA Series Sunday During Ace Ready Mix and Myrl and Roy’s Paving Night

Inside Line Promotions

– BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 23, 2021) – Huset’s Speedway features a trio of divisions along with the return of the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association this Sunday.

The NOSA Series joins the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig to headline Ace Ready Mix and Myrl and Roy’s Paving Night, which also showcases the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

All three divisions have an intense battle atop the championship standings with approximately one month remaining in the 2021 campaign.

Justin Henderson holds a 16-point lead over Carson McCarl with Jack Dover only 35 points out of the top spot in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig standings. Austin McCarl leads the division with five feature triumphs this season at Huset’s Speedway.

Henderson and Austin McCarl are tied with two NOSA Series wins apiece at Huset’s Speedway this season. Parker Price-Miller also has a victory during NOSA Series competition at the track.

Cory Yeigh has a six-point advantage over Zach Olivier with Matt Steuerwald two points behind Olivier in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings. Yeigh owns a division-best four victories.

Dusty Ballenger has built a 19-point lead over both Lee Goos Jr. and Shane Fick in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings. Goos Jr. is the only driver to win multiple races – two – in the class this season.

The pits open at 3 p.m. and the main gates at 4:30 p.m. Racing starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years old and free to children 12-years-old and younger.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1);David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 4 (May 9, June 6, June 13 and June 20);Zach Olivier – 3 (May 23, May 30 and Aug. 22);Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18);Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18);Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25);Brandon Bosma – 1 (Aug. 1);John Lambertz – 1 (May 16); Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for the Ace Ready Mix and Myrl and Roy’s Paving Night featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

