Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: August 27-29, 2021

Friday, August 27, 2021

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Wingless Sprint Series Wingless Nationals
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Wingless Short Track Nationals
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE World of Outlaws
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Kalamazoo Speedway Kalamazoo, MI Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Sprint Car Spectacular
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Sprint Car Spectacular
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sprint Car Spectacular
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL D2 Midgets
Murray County Speedway Slayton, MN Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Fastest Four Days in Motorsports
Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Pensacola Dirt Track Pensacola, FL POWRi Southeast Outlaw Midgets
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Salina Speedway Salina, KS USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL Midwest Open Wheel Association
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Wakeeney Speedway Wakeeney, KS ASCS National Tour
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Jack Gunn Memorial

Saturday, August 28, 2021

34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship
35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA N on-Wing Super Sportsman
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Berlin Raceway Marne, MI Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Non-Wing
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Butler Bash
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS ASCS Sooner Region
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Soderberg Memorial
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints
Electric City Speedway Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Wingless Short Track Nationals
I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Makeup from 08/26
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Patriot Sprint Tour
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Season Championship
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Kramer Klash
Macon Speedway Macon, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Falls, TX Sooner Sprint Series
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Rumtown Speedway Wentworth, NH Midget Cars
Rumtown Speedway Wentworth, NH Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Salina Speedway Salina, KS USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Saratoga Speedway Black Creek, BC WILROC
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series
Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Oregon Speedway Medford, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Southern Raceway Milton, FL POWRi Southeast Outlaw Midgets
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Stateline Speedway Port Falls, ID Inland Wingless Sprints
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Fastest Four Days in Motorsports
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Sr. Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, August 29, 2021

BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Johnny Mackison Clash
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA PA Sprint Series
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD World of Outlaws Rushmore Outlaw Showdown
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Midwest Supermodified Series
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Fastest Four Days in Motorsports
the Dirt Oval at Route 66 Joliet, IL Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association Bill Waite Jr. Memorial

