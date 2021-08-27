Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: August 27-29, 2021

Friday, August 27, 2021
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Boyd Raceway
|Boyd, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Wingless Nationals
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Gallatin Speedway
|Belgrade, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Wingless Short Track Nationals
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|World of Outlaws
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Kalamazoo Speedway
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Sprint Car Spectacular
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Sprint Car Spectacular
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprint Car Spectacular
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|D2 Midgets
|Murray County Speedway
|Slayton, MN
|Minnesota IMCA Racesaver Sprint Series
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Fastest Four Days in Motorsports
|Outlaw Speedway
|Dundee, NY
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Pensacola Dirt Track
|Pensacola, FL
|POWRi Southeast Outlaw Midgets
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Salina Speedway
|Salina, KS
|USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
|Trail-Way Speedway
|Hanover, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Speedway
|Pontoon Beach, IL
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Wakeeney Speedway
|Wakeeney, KS
|ASCS National Tour
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Jack Gunn Memorial
Saturday, August 28, 2021
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|N on-Wing Super Sportsman
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
|Beaver Dam Raceway
|Beaver Dam, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Non-Wing
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Butler Bash
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series / Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Soderberg Memorial
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints
|Electric City Speedway
|Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Wingless Short Track Nationals
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Makeup from 08/26
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Patriot Sprint Tour
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Season Championship
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Kramer Klash
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|Sooner Sprint Series
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Rumtown Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Midget Cars
|Rumtown Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Salina Speedway
|Salina, KS
|USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Creek, BC
|WILROC
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Silver Bullet Speedway
|Owendale, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Medford, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|POWRi Southeast Outlaw Midgets
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Stateline Speedway
|Port Falls, ID
|Inland Wingless Sprints
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Fastest Four Days in Motorsports
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Sr. Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, August 29, 2021
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Johnny Mackison Clash
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|World of Outlaws
|Rushmore Outlaw Showdown
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Midwest Supermodified Series
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Fastest Four Days in Motorsports
|the Dirt Oval at Route 66
|Joliet, IL
|Interstate Racing Association / Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Bill Waite Jr. Memorial