Brad Sweet leads the Outlaws into the 67th Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway

By Troy Hennig

Chico, CA…Grass Valley, California native Brad Sweet is poised to lead the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series into the 67th Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway on September 10th and 11th. The Platinum Cup opens up the Gold Cup on Wednesday and Thursday September 8th and 9th.

It’s been two-years since the “Greatest Show on Dirt” has tackled the famed Silver Dollar Speedway clay, but that will all change at the upcoming Gold Cup Race of Champions.

Sweet has put together another stellar campaign, highlighted by 14 wins as of late-August. The driver of the Napa Auto Parts/ Kasey Kahne Racing No. 49 entry has also accumulated an impressive 36 top-five finishes in 56 starts. Sweet has captured prelims at the Gold Cup in the past but has yet to taste victory on the final night of competition at the long-standing event.

Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel has also been at the top of his game in 2021 and currently stands second in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car standings. Gravel has piloted the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 machine to eight victories this season and will be a favorite at the Gold Cup Race of Champions.

Lemoore, California’s Carson Macedo returns to the site of his first career World of Outlaws victory on September 10th and 11th. Macedo has showcased his talents this season driving for Jason Johnson Racing and heads into Chico among the top-three in the standings, having scored seven wins overall.

Fan favorite and former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne has also joined the mix with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The Enumclaw, Washington competitor will be in search of his first career Gold Cup Race of Champions victory at the helm of the Roth Motorsports No. 83 mount.

Gold Cup single day reserved, and general admission tickets went on sale Sunday, August 15, 2021. For reserved seating you must call the office at 530-350-7275. The track office is open Monday through Thursday 10am to 4pm. Reserved tickets are not available online. Reserved seating includes the entire main grandstand and seating in the top half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4. The four-day package is also still available.

General admission tickets are available by phone or online at www.silverdollarspeedway.com and include seating in the lower half of the bleachers in Turn 1 and Turn 4 only. These seats are on a first come first serve basis. Kids 11 and under are free on Wednesday and Thursday only.

All reserved and general admission tickets will also be available at the gate each night beginning at 5PM and from 9 AM to 4 PM daily in the ticket office at the track the week of Gold Cup.

Prices are as follows. Reserved Seating, Wed. $25, Thurs $30, Friday $45, and Saturday $55. General admission, Wed. $15, Thurs $20, Friday $30, and Saturday $40. Kids are free Wed and Thursday. Kids are $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday.

Camping is still available for the Gold Cup week. Price to reserve your spot is $300. Please call the office to reserve your camping (530) 350-7275.

More information is available at www.silverdollarspeedway.com