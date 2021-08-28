Super Sprint Event at Berlin Postponed Until September 4th

MARNE, MI (September 4, 2021) — The Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprint event scheduled for Saturday at Berlin Raceway has been postponed due to extreme heat. Berlin officials opted to push back the program to next Saturday, September 4, 2021 with the sprint cars joining the Super Late Models, Limited Late Models, 4-Cylinders, and VROA Modifieds followed by fireworks. Pre-purchased tickets for the event will be honored at Berlin on September 4th and 11th.

AVSS has also cancelled their portion of the program scheduled for Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at Winchester Speedway.