Grant Wins Smackdown X

KOKOMO, IN (August 28, 2021) — For the second time in his career Justin Grant is a Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down champion.

Grant, from one, California, passed Tanner Thorson on lap 17 to collect the $15,000 top prize with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Kokomo Speedway. The win was Grant’s 11th of the 2021 season. Thorson, Friday afternoon’s preliminary feature winner Kevin Thomas Jr, Brady Bacon, and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.

Chance Crum won the accompanying USAC Regional Midget Car featuue.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 28, 2021 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Smackdown X – (Nighttime Event)

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST QUALIFIER: (10 laps, top-2 transfer to the feature) 1. Shane Cottle (#74x Hodges), 2. Brent Beauchamp (#29 LB), 3. Scotty Weir (#4p Pedersen), 4. Chase Johnson (#22 Goodnight), 5. Max Guilford (#79BT Goodnight), 6. Steven Drevicki (#19s DeGre), 7. Zack Pretorius (#9z Pretorius), 8. Ryan Barr (#21B Barr). 2:17.150

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND QUALIFIER: (10 laps, top-2 transfer to the feature) 1. Jake Swanson (#21AZ Team AZ), 2. Max Adams (#57 Hazen), 3. Stevie Sussex (#77 Wingo), 4. Koby Barksdale (#16K Knight), 5. Anthony D’Alessio (#01 D’Alessio), 6. Tye Mihocko (#2E Epperson), 7. David Hair (#44 Hair), 8. Cole Bodine (#57x DCT). NT

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD QUALIFIER: (10 laps, top-2 transfer to the feature) 1. Jadon Rogers (#14 Rogers), 2. Emerson Axsom (#39BC Clauson Marshall Newman), 3. Mario Clouser (#6 EZR), 4. Jason McDougal (#5m KO), 5. Sterling Cling (#34 Cling), 6. Brayden Clark (#42 Jackson-Clark), 7. Matt Goodnight (#39 Goodnight), 8. Jack James (#99 James). 2:13.683

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH QUALIFIER: (10 laps, top-2 transfer to the feature) 1. Thomas Meseraull (#2 Yeley), 2. Chase Stockon (#5s KO), 3. Matt Westfall (#33m Marshall), 4. Alex Bright (#20 Hummer), 5. Ryan Thomas (#77FR Wingo), 6. Brandon Mattox (#28 Mattox), 7. Brandon Long (#12 Ballou), 8. Ted Kirkpatrick (#63LK Sturgeon). NT

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL FIRST QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #1 Justin Grant (#4 TOPP) defeats #8 Kyle Cummins (#3R Rock Steady).

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL SECOND QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #4 Tanner Thorson (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood) defeats #5 Brady Bacon (#69 Dynamics).

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL THIRD QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #2 Logan Seavey (#5 Baldwin-Fox) defeats #7 Chris Windom (#19 Hayward).

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL FOURTH QUARTERFINAL: (3 laps) #6 Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9K KT) defeats #3 C.J. Leary (#77m Michael).

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL FIRST SEMIFINAL: (3 laps) #4 Tanner Thorson defeats #1 Justin Grant.

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL SECOND SEMIFINAL: (3 laps) #6 Kevin Thomas Jr. defeats #3 C.J. Leary.

B & W AUTO MART KING OF THE HILL FINAL: (3 laps) #4 Tanner Thorson defeats #6 Kevin Thomas Jr.

THE FROLIC BAR & GRILL C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Brandon Mattox, 2. Brayden Clark, 3. Steven Drevicki, 4. Brandon Long, 5. Ryan Barr, 6. David Hair, 7. Zack Pretorius, 8. Ted Kirkpatrick, 9. Jack James. 2:25.587

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (15 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Scotty Weir, 2. Mario Clouser, 3. Stevie Sussex, 4. Chase Johnson, 5. Jason McDougal, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Max Guilford, 8. Alex Bright, 9. Koby Barksdale, 10. Sterling Cling, 11. Steven Drevicki, 12. Brandon Long, 13. Brayden Clark, 14. Ryan Thomas, 15. Brandon Mattox, 16. Anthony D’Alessio. NT

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (3), 2. Tanner Thorson (1), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 4. Brady Bacon (6), 5. Logan Seavey (4), 6. Chris Windom (7), 7. Emerson Axsom (15), 8. Chase Stockon (16), 9. Jadon Rogers (11), 10. Mario Clouser (18), 11. C.J. Leary (5), 12. Jake Swanson (10), 13. Kyle Cummins (8), 14. Jason McDougal (21), 15. Brent Beauchamp (13), 16. Stevie Sussex (19), 17. Shane Cottle (9), 18. Thomas Meseraull (12), 19. Chase Johnson (20), 20. Scotty Weir (17), 21. Matt Westfall (22), 22. Max Adams (14). NT

**Cole Bodine flipped during the second heat. C.J. Leary & Jake Swanson flipped on lap 30 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-16 Tanner Thorson, Laps 17-40 Justin Grant.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-2085, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2041, 3-Justin Grant-2034, 4-C.J. Leary-1842, 5-Tanner Thorson-1821, 6-Chris Windom-1753, 7-Jake Swanson-1686, 8-Robert Ballou-1618, 9-Chase Stockon-1332, 10-Kyle Cummins-1163.

FINAL SMACKDOWN X PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Cole Bodine-23, 2-Chase Stockon-20, 3-Steven Drevicki-20, 4-Max Adams-16, 5-Brady Bacon-14, 6-Mario Clouser-14, 7-Logan Seavey-12, 8-Shane Cottle-12, 9-Jason McDougal-12, 10-Justin Grant-11.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-137, 2-Brady Bacon-130, 3-Justin Grant-123, 4-Tanner Thorson-118, 5-Robert Ballou-109, 6-Thomas Meseraull-103, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-101, 8-Logan Seavey-100, 9-Kyle Cummins-79, 10-Emerson Axsom-75.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: September 10-11-12, 2021 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, South Dakota – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track – Inaugural Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals

Contingency Awards:

Smackdown X ProSource Passing Master: Cole Bodine

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Brent Beauchamp

B & W Auto Mart King of the Hill: Tanner Thorson

The Frolic Bar & Grill Smackdown X Rookie of the Year: Tanner Thorson

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Shane Cottle

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Jake Swanson

Indy Metal Finishing Third Heat Winner: Jadon Rogers

Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat Winner: Thomas Meseraull

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Scotty Weir

KSE Racing Products / Irvin King Hard Charger: Emerson Axsom (15th to 7th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Kyle Cummins

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Max Guilford

ProSource Hard Work Winner: Chase Johnson