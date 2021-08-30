Blake Hahn Tops Sunday Showdown With ASCS Sooner Region At Creek County Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (August 29, 2021) Chasing early on Sunday night, the end was everyone else watching Blake Hahn roll to victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Hahn’s seventh overall win on the 2021 season, the win is his fourth at Creek County Speedway, and eighth against the ASCS Sooner Region.

Taking off third, Hahn chased Kyle Clark the opening five rotations before a slip through the cushion off the second turn ended the night for the No. 9$. Pursued by Noah Harris, the No. 7f chased Hahn into traffic, but the No. 52 was quick to clear cars to keep the Creek County Speedway points’ leader at bay.

Cautions in the closing laps of the A-Feature none were enough to give anyone a shot at Hahn, who made it to the finish 2.479-seconds ahead of Noah Harris. Glenpool’s Brandon Anderson made up three spots to finish third with Dylan Postier fourth. Up from 11th, Michael Tyre II completed the top five.

Jeremy Campbell from 10th worked to sixth with Fred Mattox in seventh. Grady Mercer crossed eighth from 17th, followed by Lance Norick in ninth. The night’s hard charger from 20th, Joshua Tyre, rounded out the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products joins the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Warps at Lucas Oil Speedway for the Hockett/McMillin Memorial on September 16, 17, and 18.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Car Count: 21

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 4. 90-Lance Norick[3]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[4]; 6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[2]; 7. (DNS) 777-Bailey Hughes

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 2. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[5]; 4. 11-Michael Tyre II[6]; 5. 79-Tim Kent[1]; 6. 20-Shawn Wicker[7]; 7. 4-Joshua Tyre[3]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 4. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph[3]; 6. 42-Grady Mercer[5]; 7. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[6]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 2. 7F-Noah Harris[5]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]; 5. 11-Michael Tyre II[11]; 6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[10]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[8]; 8. 42-Grady Mercer[17]; 9. 90-Lance Norick[12]; 10. 4-Joshua Tyre[20]; 11. 31-Casey Wills[13]; 12. 22S-Slater Helt[9]; 13. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[19]; 14. 79-Tim Kent[16]; 15. 15-Jase Randolph[15]; 16. 777-Bailey Hughes[21]; 17. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 18. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 19. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 20. 20-Shawn Wicker[14]; 21. 38-Jimmy Forrester[18]