Daggett Drives New Engine to Victory at I-96

By T.J. Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, MI (September 3, 2021) — After a brief absence Dustin Daggett returned to victory lane Friday night at I-96 Speedway following his victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints. Daggett, who has seen many of his over 100 career feature victories take place at I-96, picked up his first winged sprint car victory in GLSS competition since July 14, 2019 driving his family owned Daggett Racing entry.

Daggett utilized a new engine Friday at I-96 and felt good about its performance right out of the box running down Jared Horstman for the lead in slower traffic before driving away for the victory.

“Oh man, it feels really good. You know, first night out on the new engine, this thing runs freakin’ awesome!” Daggett gleefully exclaimed in victory lane. “We have this car dialed in, you know, and just the track was fast and to be able to pass Jared (Horstman) like that is to say something about this car.”

Horstman and Linden Jones were scheduled to start on the front row for the 25-lap feature event. Before the race started Jones pulled to the infield and was unable to make the start, moving Daggett into the outside front row position.

Horstman led Daggett at the start with Danny Sams III moving by Chase Ridenour for the third position. Daggett kept pressure on Horstman for the lead before a caution flag appeared while working lap five for a spin by Shane Simmons in turn one.

Horstman checked out after the restart. Keith Sheffer Jr. made his presence felt moving into the third position by Sams on lap 13.

Five laps later Daggett made his move for the lead, diving under Horstman while navigating slower traffic to take the position. From there Daggett pulled away for his fifth sprint car feature victory of the 2021 season. Horstman, Sheffer, Sams, and Phil Gressman rounded out the top five.

The event was marred by several wild crashes including wild flip by Gary Fritts and a scary incident when Levi Poortenga backed into the wall in turn four, crushing his tail tank in the process. Both drivers walked away under their own power.

Earlier in the night Joel Hummel was transported to a local hospital after slowing between turns three and four. Hummel was awake and alert, but no further update was available at press time on his condition.

The Great Lakes Super Sprints return to action tomorrow night at I-96 Speedway joined by winged 410 sprint car co-sanctioned by the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series and the Sprints on Dirt.