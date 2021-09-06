Lutz and Schafer Claim Midwest Power Series Nationals Opener at Huset’s Speedway

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2021) – Eric Lutz and Cam Schafer both capitalized on drawing the pole position to lead the duration of a pair of sprint car main events on Sunday evening at Huset’s Speedway, which hosted the penultimate round of the C & B Operations Power Series Nationals.

The event concludes on Monday at Huset’s Speedway with a $10,000-to-win winged sprint car main event. The main gates open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m.

Lutz garnered his 20th career triumph at the track on Sunday as he led all 25 laps of the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series A Main despite a late charge from Parker Price-Miller, who finished second by 0.278 seconds.

“It feels great,” Lutz said. “Drawing the No. 1 helped out a lot, but still you have to keep them behind you. You look at the names and it’s almost discouraging. I just need to learn to chill out at these big races. I get too amped up. I love this place. I started coming here when I was 4-years-old. It’s my favorite place.”

Sunday’s win added another memory for Lutz, who held on to the victory as traffic made it interesting in the waning laps. Justin Henderson and Jack Dover both jumped the cushion as the lead was within striking distance, and Price-Miller used the bottom in turn four on the last lap to edge Henderson for the runner-up result.

“I was trying to pick off some cars and get through tonight,” Price-Miller said. “Our car came on really strong the last 15 laps. I feel like the track started getting good the last 10 laps. It puts us in a good spot for tomorrow. I think if we’re this good tomorrow we’re going to be tough to beat.”

Henderson, who won the C & B Operations Power Series Nationals event at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., on Saturday, rounded out the podium.

“The car was good,” he said. “The car was fantastic. I just have to do a better job.”

Ryan Timms advanced to a fourth-place result with Dover placing fifth.

Terry McCarl and Price-Miller each set quick time during qualifying to start the night. Dover, Troy Schreurs, Clint Garner and Kaleb Johnson posted heat race wins before Carter Chevalier won the C Main and Cody Ledger claimed the B Main.

Schafer remained undefeated during C & B Operations Power Series Nationals competition as he led all 20 laps of the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprints main event for the second straight night. The race went non-stop with Schafer building a 3.439-second advantage as the checkered flag was waved.

“This place is bad ass,” he said. “I’m so happy to see it back and rolling. Thank you for all the fans who came out.”

Jake Kouba, Scott Brandt, Mike Mueller and Nick DaRonco rounded out the top five, respectively.

Schafer and Brandt were the heat race winners.

Midwest Power Series Nationals

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Midwest Power Series

Qualifying A (2 Laps)

1. 99-Terry McCarl, 11.734[13]

2. 5-Eric Lutz, 11.767[8]

3. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.769[9]

4. 12-Troy Schreurs, 11.774[22]

5. 53-Jack Dover, 11.776[7]

6. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.782[5]

7. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 11.838[16]

8. 24T-Chris Thram, 11.858[15]

9. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 11.862[17]

10. 35L-Cody Ledger, 11.868[6]

11. 86-Elliot Amdahl, 11.894[1]

12. 9X-Jake Bubak, 11.906[10]

13. 27-Carson McCarl, 11.945[12]

14. 88-Scottie McDonald, 11.975[19]

15. 22X-Riley Goodno, 11.989[18]

16. 2-Chase Porter, 12.023[23]

17. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 12.033[24]

18. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 12.038[20]

19. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 12.043[21]

20. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 12.156[2]

21. 57B-Boyd Peterson, 12.455[14]

22. 98-Nate Barger, 12.928[3]

23. 32-Darin Spielman, 13.351[4]

24. 2X-Tony Rustad, 13.351[11]

Qualifying B (2 Laps)

1. 5X-Parker Price Miller, 11.698[7]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms, 11.850[16]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki, 11.851[9]

4. 09-Matt Juhl, 11.866[2]

5. 40-Clint Garner, 11.905[3]

6. 83-Justin Henderson, 11.967[19]

7. 44-Chris Martin, 12.142[14]

8. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 12.162[21]

9. 27B-Jake Martens, 12.226[12]

10. 20G-Chris Graf, 12.234[18]

11. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, 12.263[4]

12. 10P-Dylan Postier, 12.318[5]

13. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 12.323[6]

14. 20-Brant O’Banion, 12.454[8]

15. 5J-Javen Ostermann, 12.480[1]

16. 4-Cody Hansen, 12.513[22]

17. 44S-Jared Sewell, 12.871[10]

18. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 13.096[20]

19. 10-Lincoln Drewis, 13.368[11]

20. 18D-Dalton Domagala, 13.377[13]

21. 81-Jared Jansen, 13.888[17]

22. 3-Ryan Johnson, 14.005[23]

23. 18-Tyler Rabenberg, 14.005[15]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover[2]

2. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]

3. 99-Terry McCarl[4]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen[3]

5. 14-Brooke Tatnell[5]

6. 27-Carson McCarl[7]

7. 22X-Riley Goodno[8]

8. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[10]

9. 57B-Boyd Peterson[11]

10. 32-Darin Spielman[12]

11. 86-Elliot Amdahl[6]

12. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[9]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 12-Troy Schreurs[3]

2. 5-Eric Lutz[4]

3. 9X-Jake Bubak[6]

4. 14T-Tim Estenson[2]

5. 24T-Chris Thram[1]

6. 88-Scottie McDonald[7]

7. 9N-Wade Nygaard[9]

8. 2-Chase Porter[8]

9. 35L-Cody Ledger[5]

10. 15C-Carter Chevalier[10]

11. 98-Nate Barger[11]

12. 2X-Tony Rustad[12]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 40-Clint Garner[2]

2. 5X-Parker Price Miller[4]

3. 44-Chris Martin[1]

4. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]

5. 35-Skylar Prochaska[7]

6. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[6]

7. 27B-Jake Martens[5]

8. 5J-Javen Ostermann[8]

9. 44S-Jared Sewell[9]

10. 81-Jared Jansen[11]

11. 10-Lincoln Drewis[10]

DNS: 18-Tyler Rabenberg

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 22-Kaleb Johnson[1]

2. 83-Justin Henderson[2]

3. 09-Matt Juhl[3]

4. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]

5. 20-Brant O’Banion[7]

6. 20G-Chris Graf[5]

7. 10P-Dylan Postier[6]

8. 4-Cody Hansen[8]

9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[9]

10. 3-Ryan Johnson[11]

11. 18D-Dalton Domagala[10]

C-Main (12 Laps)

1. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]

2. 98-Nate Barger[5]

3. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[10]

4. 32-Darin Spielman[1]

5. 86-Elliot Amdahl[7]

6. 81-Jared Jansen[3]

7. 10-Lincoln Drewis[8]

8. 18D-Dalton Domagala[9]

9. 2X-Tony Rustad[6]

10. 3-Ryan Johnson[4]

DNS: 18-Tyler Rabenberg

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 35L-Cody Ledger[1]

2. 27-Carson McCarl[3]

3. 20G-Chris Graf[6]

4. 22X-Riley Goodno[7]

5. 27B-Jake Martens[2]

6. 10P-Dylan Postier[9]

7. 9N-Wade Nygaard[8]

8. 2-Chase Porter[11]

9. 98-Nate Barger[18]

10. 4-Cody Hansen[13]

11. 44S-Jared Sewell[15]

12. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[10]

13. 101-Chuck McGillivray[16]

14. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[5]

15. 88-Scottie McDonald[4]

16. 5J-Javen Ostermann[12]

17. 57B-Boyd Peterson[14]

18. 15C-Carter Chevalier[17]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 5-Eric Lutz[1]

2. 5X-Parker Price Miller[8]

3. 83-Justin Henderson[3]

4. 5T-Ryan Timms[10]

5. 53-Jack Dover[2]

6. 22-Kaleb Johnson[6]

7. 28-Scott Bogucki[16]

8. 99-Terry McCarl[9]

9. 09-Matt Juhl[13]

10. 12-Troy Schreurs[7]

11. 9X-Jake Bubak[11]

12. 14-Brooke Tatnell[17]

13. 27-Carson McCarl[22]

14. 35L-Cody Ledger[21]

15. 11M-Brendan Mullen[14]

16. 44-Chris Martin[12]

17. 22X-Riley Goodno[24]

18. 14T-Tim Estenson[15]

19. 35-Skylar Prochaska[19]

20. 24T-Chris Thram[18]

21. 20G-Chris Graf[23]

22. 40-Clint Garner[5]

23. 17-Lee Goos Jr[4]

24. 20-Brant O’Banion[20]

UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 54-Cam Schafer[3]

2. 99-Bryan Roach[2]

3. 6-Jake Kouba[7]

4. 87-Mike Mueller[5]

5. 10-Zach Widdes[4]

6. 63-Todd Hansen[6]

7. 20L-Lucas Logue[1]

8. 04-Brian Trembath[9]

DNS: 22-Jeff Pellersels

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 7-Scott Brandt[1]

2. 69S-Jon Lewerer[2]

3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[5]

4. 8-Nick DaRonco[4]

5. 2C-Brad Cunningham[6]

6. 65-Lucas Nellis[7]

7. 57-Ryan Buck[3]

8. 1-Chuck Schumacher[8]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]

2. 6-Jake Kouba[3]

3. 7-Scott Brandt[5]

4. 87-Mike Mueller[7]

5. 8-Nick DaRonco[8]

6. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[2]

7. 99-Bryan Roach[4]

8. 69S-Jon Lewerer[6]

9. 65-Lucas Nellis[11]

10. 2C-Brad Cunningham[9]

11. 10-Zach Widdes[10]

12. 63-Todd Hansen[12]

13. 57-Ryan Buck[13]

14. 20L-Lucas Logue[16]

15. 04-Brian Trembath[14]

16. 22-Jeff Pellersels[17]

17. 1-Chuck Schumacher[15]