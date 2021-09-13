Entry Forms Available for I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals!

Lonnie Wheatley

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 9, 2021) – Just three weeks away, entry forms are available for I-30 Speedway’s 34th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

This year’s $10,041-to-win Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour tilt will take place on September 30, October 1 and October 2 atop the high-banked ¼-mile clay oval.

Entry forms are available at https://i-30speedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021STN.pdf.

Entries submitted by September 27 are just $100 and include a two-night pit pass for the driver. Late entries after September 27 are $100 with no pit pass included.

A Thursday night, September 30, Test N’ Tune session from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. will precede Friday’s preliminary action followed up by Saturday night’s championship slate of events.

Friday’s preliminary card will culminate with “Twin 20’s” feature events, setting the stage for the always highly-anticipated STN championship Saturday.

Sprint Cars get one final look at the track prior to the STN with this Saturday night’s “Ralph Henson Memorial” under the ASCS Mid-South banner.

Last year, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., finally broke into STN championship victory lane for the first time after three previous preliminary wins and three runner-up finishes. The Sunnyvale, TX, racer battled past Roger Crockett at the midway point and went on to become the 19th different STN winner ahead of Derek Hagar and Crockett.

Hall of Famers Sammy Swindell and Gary Wright top the STN win charts with five and four triumphs respectively with other past event winners including the likes of NASCAR Cup Series title contender Christopher Bell, Hafertepe, Jr., Blake Hahn, Paul McMahan, Brad Sweet, Tony Bruce, Jr., Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray, John Gerloff and Steve Kinser.

The Pertinent Info:

The What: 34th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires.

The Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR). I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

The When: September 30 through October 2, 2021. (Test ‘N Tune on Thursday, September 30, followed by two full cards of racing action on October 1-2).

The Entries: Entry forms are available at https://i-30speedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021STN.pdf. Early entry by September 27 is just $100 with a two-day pit pass for the driver. Entries after September 27 are $100 with no pit pass.

The Format: Friday’s preliminary event will be contested under a derivative of the All Star Circuit of Champions format, with group qualifying establishing heat race lineups with an invert of four in each heat race. The Friday preliminary will conclude with “Twin 20’s”, a pair of $1,500-to-win 20-lap “A” Main events.

The top two from each of the “Twin 20’s” will be locked into Saturday night’s “Dash for Cash” and the championship main event.

Event points accumulated from Friday night’s qualifying, heat races and feature events will set Saturday night heat race lineups with more points from those setting the balance of Saturday night feature lineups. Additionally, the top two in accumulated points after Saturday heats will join the four Friday night lock-ins in the “Dash for Cash”.

The Past Winners:

2020 – Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2019-Blake Hahn

2018-Blake Hahn

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Tickets: Advance two-day tickets are $45.

Day of show prices are $20 on Friday and $30 on Saturday.

Children under 12 are admitted free on both nights courtesy of Dairy Queen.

To order tickets or for more information, check online at www.i-30speedway or call the track at 501-455-4567.

Pit passes are $35 on both Friday and Saturday. Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

The Broadcast: If you can’t make it to the STN to catch all the breathtaking action in person, no need to fret as you can catch it all live online at www.floracing.com.

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.